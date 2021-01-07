A-Jay M's new song 'Chal Koi Gal Nai' becomes an instant hit on YouTube

MUMBAI: After the tremendous success of ‘Dildari’, A-Jay M and his team have released their new song ‘Chal Koi Gal Nai’. The long-awaited song was caught in a lot of trouble because of the uncooperative behavior of the featuring actors. However, all’s well that ends well. Within a week of its release, the song has received rave reviews from music lovers.
“We had spent days and night to create this soulful track ‘Chal Koi Gal Nai’," says its singer A-Jay M.
"After the success of ‘Dildari’, we were under great pressure to match the audience’s expectations. The second song had to be something out of the box. And I am so happy to say that we finally managed to create something that hit the right notes with our target audience,” he added.
Produced by Pulse Music India and composed by Sundeep Gosswami, the song features Tik Tok sensations Arishfa Khan and Lucky Dancer. Speaking of the clashes between these artistes, which led to the delay in the song’s release, A-Jay M states, “Yes, we had to go through a lot because of the unprofessional attitude of both the artistes. There was a point when we wanted to give up but it was the fans’ love and support that gave us the confidence to get up and finish this project. Using technology, we somehow created the music video. And now, looking at how people are loving it, we feel that our hard work has paid off.”
A-Jay M’s last song ‘Dildari’ received more than 18 million views and let’s hope the new song sets a new record.
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today foread more
MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more
MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment coread more
MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed.read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houread more
MUMBAI: 2020 has been a very tough year for us all, due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Despite multiple restrictions, thanks to YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn,...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum performer Chris Young and RCA Nashville labelmate and global entertainer Kane Brown are starting off the new year with the...read more
MUMBAI: Last month, BACARDÍ announced season 4 of its marquee indie platform -BACARDÍ Sessions, with Vidya Vox and Nucleya. This season, the brand...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai-based electronica act FuzzCulture is releasing a new EP titled Strange Cities, which will be out exclusively via Apple Music on 15th...read more
MUMBAI: The musical legend, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song ‘Zaroori Tha’ has been receiving many accolades from the time of its release and has...read more