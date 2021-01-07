For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Jan 2021 15:30

Indi compositions, digital concerts emerge as the utmost music trends of 2021

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns for almost six months have affected the music industry not only in India but also globally. The pandemic essentially shut down live performances, canceling nightclub gigs and tours alike and imperiling an entire industry. But, however the Indian music fraternity is hopeful that the crisis is likely to accelerate underlying trends in the music industry, which is cashing in on the innovative music consumption and models like streaming, independent and meaningful compositions and loads of computerized music.

Lyricist Mr Deepak Jeswal, who has written over 100 song lyrics and poems, feels since the film releases have been postponed or delayed and the film music wasn’t amply released, the void is being filled with non- film music. And, he hopes the trend will continue this year too as the shooting of many films have been stalled because of the new strain of mutated coronavirus.

“With the lockdown studios were closed so the amount of music churned out was less. But with the opening up we are seeing some fresh releases. Independent music and non film music is likely to continue to hold strong. With film releases still some months away and also film scripts not having lip sync songs as in the past, we see a strong non film / independent music industry to flourish,” said Mr Jeswal about the trend.

For singer Ms Archita Bhattacharya streaming and digital shows will be the highlight of 2021. She feels the year will focus on the importance of streaming, which has grown exponentially during the lockdown and will eventually give rise to independent music. There will also be live digital shows happening as well similar to the other industries who are also resorting to the digital medium.

“Music event companies have already started organizing digital shows beautifully and music lovers are getting connected with these digital shows. But still need more models to educate viewers to pay for the concerts and help artists to come out of this situation. Free contents should be a complete no no. As streaming has increased, I am hopeful that 2021 will be more independent/meaningful music content. It’s evident on our youtube channels that music connoisseurs are really loving these original content I really hope and pray music producers/company who are in a position to spend money should record contents with live musicians as it's going to take our music to another level all together (that is why we still go back to our old songs every now and then) and also it will give employment to our talented musicians,” said Ms Bhattacharya.

It has been seen that since studios are shut and people are following social distancing norms, a lot of musicians are again going back to the computerized music in their songs. This in a way is losing out on providing the real feel to the songs.

“Computerized music has started long before Covid. But yes, artists and musicians who used to hardly use computerized music, is now more inclined towards the same as its cost effective and requires less musicians. It comes very handy,” said both Bhattacharya and Jeswal.

However, this trend of computerized music doesn’t lure music composer Mr Arnab Chatterjee and said he is doing more acoustic instruments work in this pandemic.

Having said the above, both Deepak and Arnab are looking forward to the release of a fully live recorded bhajan sung by Anup Jalota , titled Adheer Mann on 10th January 2021.

lyricist Deepak Jeswal Anup Jalota Adheer Mann
