Here's a sneak peak into the attractive and talked about lifestyle of Indian Rap Artist Young Zwann

MUMBAI: Young Zwann, an Indian rap artist who enjoys a huge following on social media is loved by his fans not just for his music but also for his swag and style. Zwann, who recently announced his upcoming international single 'Dubai Dreams' with Young Thug's label YSL Record's artist Lil Duke, is gearing up for an international career with a vision to represent India in the global rap scene.
Zwann, who believes in following 'Comfort' as his fashion Mantra, is also said to have a great collection of sneakers and glasses. Recent pictures on Instagram, reflect his passion for these accessories as he was seen posing in the coolest Avatar. He is also said to have a great collection of hoodies, something that he believes gives him a sense of distinct identity and confidence as a person. While his attire gets the fans talking, his passion for cars is also quite evident, Zwann knows exactly how to carry his swag around and his cool collection of luxury cars are an integral part of his style statement. In a recent interview, Zwann had revealed that driving his favorite distraction from an exhaustive lifestyle.
Despite having an attractive lifestyle, Zwann is known to be a humble and modest person. Unusual to the rap culture, he is a true family man and holds his family values in highest regard. After making a debut with his track 'Jung' collaborating with Indian composer Amaal Mallik, Zwann is much loved by the millenials across India. While fans eagerly wait for his song 'Dubai Dreams', Zwann is prepping for an International career with some interesting collaborations in the pipeline.
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today foread more
MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more
MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment coread more
MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed.read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houread more
Salman Ali, an Indian singer who bagged the winner title of the 10th Indian Idol season and was also the first runner up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum performer Chris Young and RCA Nashville labelmate and global entertainer Kane Brown are starting off the new year with the...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai-based electronica act FuzzCulture is releasing a new EP titled Strange Cities, which will be out exclusively via Apple Music on 15th...read more
MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns for almost six months have affected the music industry not only in India but also...read more
MUMBAI: Young Zwann, an Indian rap artist who enjoys a huge following on social media is loved by his fans not just for his music but also for his...read more