For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jan 2021 14:10 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Young and Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” Most-Added at Country Radio This Week

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum performer Chris Young and RCA Nashville labelmate and global entertainer Kane Brown are starting off the new year with the most-added single at country radio as “Famous Friends” tallies a total 53 combined Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase stations. “Famous Friends” released on November 20 and officially impacted yesterday, already posting at #36 on Billboard and #45 on Country Aircheck/Mediabase. The pair talked about their collaboration on “The Quad with Chris Young” podcast last year. Stream/download “Famous Friends” here.

Critics are sharing early praise for Young and Brown’s “Famous Friends”:

“The earworm of the fall and winter is undoubtedly No. 1-bound as these two 'famous friends' complement each other perfectly.”- Billboard

“With a solid friendship and history of great teamwork, it's no surprise the country crooners joined forces once again for their all-new single.” – People

“Every song that Chris Young writes and sings has a connection to him in some way, but with this new one, it seems the connection is a little deeper...”
- The Country Daily

“Chris Young and Kane Brown sent some shout-outs back home with the feel-good ‘Famous Friends.’" – ET Online

“The ‘famous friends’ of the title are people you’ve never heard of who live in Rutherford County (Chris), Hamilton County, GA (Kane) and Davidson County (both). The bopping track and the two stars’ jaunty vocals celebrate these everyday heroes. Hit bound.” – Music Row

Written by Chris with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder from a headline tour stop in Tampa in 2018, the track was teased by Chris and Kane on social media last year. The autobiographical song mentions Rutherford County, where Chris grew up in Tennessee, and Kane’s hometown of Hamilton County along with Nashville’s Davidson County – a.k.a. Music City.

An anthemic tribute to the names, faces, and legendary stories that make up each hometown, “Famous Friends” is Chris and Kane’s first collaboration since working together on Kane’s 2017 song “Setting the Night On Fire.” Additionally, the song reunites the former tour mates from Chris’ 2018 Losing Sleep Headlining Tour — which included a sold-out hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — and is a full-circle moment since Kane’s first live concert experience as a young Country fan was a Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.

Tags
Chris Young RCA Nashville
Related news
News | 23 Oct 2020

Chris Young wins CMT Music Award for emotional "Performance Of The Year"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young is humbled to have won his first-ever CMT Music Award trophy during last night’s awards ceremony on CMT, broadcast as part of a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. Watch his response HERE.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

Chris Young notches 8 new R.I.A.A. certifications totaling over 7 million consumption units

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer and RCA Nashville recording artist Chris Young has accumulated some serious heavy metal from the R.I.A.A. in the last month – 8 total certifications, to be exact— signifying over 7 Million consumption units across several projects.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Country superstar Chris Young headlines virtual vent benefitting Boys & Girls clubs of Middle Tennessee

MUMBAI: With children, teens, and parents feeling the stress of the global pandemic, country music superstar Chris Young is lending his talents to headline a benefit for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2020

Triller launches pay it forward challenge with Chris Young

MUMBAI: Triller, the social video sharing app, has partnered with multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young on a new Pay It Forward challenge at https://v.triller.co/dqEq9j.

read more
News | 21 Jul 2020

"The Quad with Chris Young" Weekly Podcast Hits 100,000 Listening Hours

MUMBAI: “The Quad with Chris Young” - the weekly podcast series launched by the multi-platinum entertainer at the beginning of 2020 - has hit a major milestone this week, notching over 100,000 listening hours since its inception.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud forays into independent content distribution and artist representation in regional languages

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today foread more

News
ESNS introduces European Music Week - A call to support and introduce new European talent

MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more

News
Eros Music Spins 'Eros Now Music': A sweet spot that brings together the best of two worlds, Film & Non-Film Music

MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment coread more

News
NTIA asks the Government - Who Do You Blame Now?

MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed.read more

News
Creators slingshot to fame with Rizzle series

MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houread more

top# 5 articles

1
Vidya Vox and Nucleya announce winners for BACARDÍ sessions season 4

MUMBAI:  Last month, BACARDÍ announced season 4 of its marquee indie platform -BACARDÍ Sessions, with Vidya Vox and Nucleya. This season, the brand...read more

2
New FuzzCulture releases EP 'Strange Cities'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based electronica act FuzzCulture is releasing a new EP titled Strange Cities, which will be out exclusively via Apple Music on 15th...read more

3
Universal Music India’s Zaroori Tha, by veteran Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan crosses 1 Billion views on YouTube.

MUMBAI: The musical legend, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song ‘Zaroori Tha’ has been receiving many accolades from the time of its release and has...read more

4
Indi compositions, digital concerts emerge as the utmost music trends of 2021

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns for almost six months have affected the music industry not only in India but also...read more

5
Shreya Sharma promises more music in 2021

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Sharma, who is popularly known for her ‘Prada’ song has released a new track “Tera Nasha”, about allowing yourself to let go....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games