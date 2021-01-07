Chris Young and Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” Most-Added at Country Radio This Week

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum performer Chris Young and RCA Nashville labelmate and global entertainer Kane Brown are starting off the new year with the most-added single at country radio as “Famous Friends” tallies a total 53 combined Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase stations. “Famous Friends” released on November 20 and officially impacted yesterday, already posting at #36 on Billboard and #45 on Country Aircheck/Mediabase. The pair talked about their collaboration on “The Quad with Chris Young” podcast last year. Stream/download “Famous Friends” here.

Critics are sharing early praise for Young and Brown’s “Famous Friends”:

“The earworm of the fall and winter is undoubtedly No. 1-bound as these two 'famous friends' complement each other perfectly.”- Billboard

“With a solid friendship and history of great teamwork, it's no surprise the country crooners joined forces once again for their all-new single.” – People

“Every song that Chris Young writes and sings has a connection to him in some way, but with this new one, it seems the connection is a little deeper...”

- The Country Daily

“Chris Young and Kane Brown sent some shout-outs back home with the feel-good ‘Famous Friends.’" – ET Online

“The ‘famous friends’ of the title are people you’ve never heard of who live in Rutherford County (Chris), Hamilton County, GA (Kane) and Davidson County (both). The bopping track and the two stars’ jaunty vocals celebrate these everyday heroes. Hit bound.” – Music Row

Written by Chris with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder from a headline tour stop in Tampa in 2018, the track was teased by Chris and Kane on social media last year. The autobiographical song mentions Rutherford County, where Chris grew up in Tennessee, and Kane’s hometown of Hamilton County along with Nashville’s Davidson County – a.k.a. Music City.

An anthemic tribute to the names, faces, and legendary stories that make up each hometown, “Famous Friends” is Chris and Kane’s first collaboration since working together on Kane’s 2017 song “Setting the Night On Fire.” Additionally, the song reunites the former tour mates from Chris’ 2018 Losing Sleep Headlining Tour — which included a sold-out hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — and is a full-circle moment since Kane’s first live concert experience as a young Country fan was a Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.