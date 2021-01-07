Allah has graced me with so much; I feel so blessed: Indian Idol winner Salman Ali

Salman Ali, an Indian singer who bagged the winner title of the 10th Indian Idol season and was also the first runner up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2011 has recently worked for a new single Mubarak Allah. All set to be released tomorrow, Salman Ali has expressed his delight in making this song as shared below. Have a look at the insights he's given.

Any special thing that you want to tell us about the song?

Well, the best thing is the song title which has the name of the almighty. Allah has graced me with so much; I feel so blessed at times. it's a love song.

Can you tell me how your experience working on the song, both recording and shooting was?

When I heard the song for the first time, I instantly said yes as I liked it very much.

While shooting, I really enjoyed it as it was totally a different experience for me.

Director Santosh Mishra made me so comfortable in front of the camera that I didn’t feel that we are doing a shoot or something for a second.

We have really put our heart and soul into this song and hope people will like it and give their love to this song as they give me all the time.

Can you tell us the idea behind the song?

When first Choklate Pi came to me with the idea of this song, I agreed without a second thought. I am most comfortable with him as he himself is a great artist, which gives him an edge to understand another artist like me.

After seeing the final video, I am very confident that this project will be liked by people worldwide.

Could you tell us something about your lockdown experience?

Well, lockdown allowed us to understand and realise, we should be prepared for anything and everything. I didn’t sit idle during the lockdown, my music was on all the time, in fact, I got the time to make music, which I wasn’t getting due to my busy schedule in live shows and recordings.