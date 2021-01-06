For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Jan 2021 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

Velvet Code releases joyful rework of Taylor Swift's 'Willow'

MUMBAI: Following the successful launch of “So Fierce Music'' an LGBTQ+ Inclusive Music Label, , Canadian/Austrian Genderfluid DJ and producer Velvet Code is back with a brand-new remix. This time around Velvet showcases a rework of Taylor Swift’s latest hit ‘Willow’. The melancholic original has been turned into a popping tune that will bring a smile to your face right away.

Velvet Code: “I wanted to take her new single and give it a happy, piano house twist, but include some retro 80s synth elements of the 80s that are sometimes forgotten. Taylor Swift’s vocals are among my favourites to work with!”

Next to this release, Velvet Code has more exciting news on the way regarding their very own label So Fierce Music, with 2 releases slated for January, and 9 productions in the works. Make sure to stay tuned!

