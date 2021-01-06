For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Jan 2021 10:56

Sukhwinder Singh: Trying to fulfil my responsibility towards society through music

MUMBAI: Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who has recorded songs across genres and in languages all over India, feels it is the duty of everyone to work for the betterment of society and country, and not just a particular group. He adds that he tries to fulfil that responsibility through his work, which is creating music.

"I feel there are many shades of music -- like entertainment, spirituality, and social service among others. I have sung sports, motivational, dance, and romantic songs in my career, so I think associating with initiatives is my responsibility. We shouldn't think that only a certain group, section or professionals should work for the betterment of the country," the singer told IANS.

"I think we all have certain responsibility towards society and country, and I am glad that I have been able to fulfil that responsibility through my work, which is creating music," added the singer, who voiced AR Rahman's Oscar-winning song "Jai ho" in Danny Boyle's 2008 film "Slumdog Millionaire" and also won the National Film Award as Best Playback Singer (Male) for the song "Bismil" in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2014 release, "Haider".

Sukhwinder Singh has been busy with the song shoot of "Shaurya", one of the biggest musical talent hunts of Jammu and Kashmir, held with active support from local administration and renowned celebrities including him and singer Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh.

Talking about the show, he said: "I don't think we should call it a talent hunt because we are not on a hunt for any animal over here. So, we should call it a talent contest. I feel every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir has every right to lead his or her life peacefully and happily."

"We are praying for peace and prosperity of kids, of Jammu and Kashmir and people of our country through this show, and the song we are shooting. We are trying to promote the talent of young Kashmiris through our show. There is an entertainment factor in the show but we are not bringing that usual twist and turns that we often see in a television reality show," he added.

Jammu city auditions will be on January 7 and 8 while Srinagar auditions are on January 10 and 11. The final performance will be held on January 18 at Srinagar, where the winning talents will perform with Sukhwinder Singh. All contestants have to be permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, or born in the union territory, and aged 18 to 35 years.

Jammu and Kashmir Sukhwinder Singh music
