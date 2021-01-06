Shreya Sharma promises more music in 2021

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Sharma, who is popularly known for her ‘Prada’ song has released a new track “Tera Nasha”, about allowing yourself to let go.

Excited about the song release the singer shared she has been listening to a lot of saxophone solos and I called Diesby, and asked him whether they could put a sax in a different song and he told her that he had a different idea for a song with a saxophone drop. When the first scratch of the song came up, they were super excited and were incredibly proud of how it sounded.

Watch here:

Shreya would like her 2021 to be the year of travel and new music and butterflies of trying new experiences are in the future.

“My one goal is consistency. It’s been a long gap with the pandemic and now I really want to be disciplined about continuing to release new music”, she adds.

Further, talking about her upcoming track there are some romantic tracks in the works and she would really like to work on another fun uptempo upbeat track.