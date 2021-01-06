Shreya Sharma promises more music in 2021

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Sharma, who is popularly known for her ‘Prada’ song has released a new track “Tera Nasha”, about allowing yourself to let go.
Excited about the song release the singer shared she has been listening to a lot of saxophone solos and I called Diesby, and asked him whether they could put a sax in a different song and he told her that he had a different idea for a song with a saxophone drop. When the first scratch of the song came up, they were super excited and were incredibly proud of how it sounded.
Watch here:
Shreya would like her 2021 to be the year of travel and new music and butterflies of trying new experiences are in the future.
“My one goal is consistency. It’s been a long gap with the pandemic and now I really want to be disciplined about continuing to release new music”, she adds.
Further, talking about her upcoming track there are some romantic tracks in the works and she would really like to work on another fun uptempo upbeat track.
MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more
MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment coread more
MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed.read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: They had a whirlwind three-month romance between 2012 and 2013. And Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are now going head-to-head for the Number...read more
MUMBAI: British pop-star Arzutra Garielle dropped a different to her usual love songs titled ‘Manchali’, a motivational single carrying a strong...read more
MUMBAI: Bet you didn't expect to see this headline in 2021! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seemed to confirm their new romance after the pair stepped...read more
The Aces (formerly The Blue Aces) an American alternative pop band from Provo, Utah had their 2020 filled with lots of music releases and virtual...read more
MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani is throwing it all the way back in her new video for "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," which pays homage to the artist's storied...read more