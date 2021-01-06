For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Jan 2021 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

See how Taylor Swift and Harry Styles battle for number one on the album charts

MUMBAI: They had a whirlwind three-month romance between 2012 and 2013.

And Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are now going head-to-head for the Number One spot in this week's album charts.

The American singer, 31, released Evermore last month, a surprise follow-up to her August album Folklore. It debuted straight to number one on the Billboard 200 chart and remained at Number One last Monday.

Meanwhile, Harry, who is currently filming horror movie Don't Worry Darling, is seeing a boost in sales for his album Fine Line, which was released in December 2019, The Sun reported. The former One Direction singer, 26, released his new music video for Treat People With Kindness, from Fine Line.

The video debuted on New Year's Day (Friday) and featured a starring role for Fleabag creator and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It is set in a glitzy nightclub and followers Harry's crusade to break down gender roles, as he takes the female part in a dance with Phoebe, while both wearing matching suits.

Harry knocked Taylor off the coveted top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 last August as he scored himself his first number one hit. He climbed to the top of the listing with his solo single Watermelon Sugar, knocking Taylor's single Cardigan from her album Folklore.

Harry's catchy tune was previously sitting at seventh in the listing, which is published weekly and based off sales, radio play and streaming numbers in the US from the previous week.

Taylor and Harry were linked from 2012 to 2013. He is largely believed to be the inspiration for her tracks Style and Out Of The Woods, both off the album 1989.

In March last year, Harry only had nice things to say about his ex while speaking to Howard Stern.

While many of Taylor's exes have spoken about her using her romantic life for songwriting fodder, Harry said he was totally flattered by inspiring his former girlfriend's 'great' songwriting.

Asked how he felt about exes writing songs about him, he told Howard: 'I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it's like flattering.'

He went on, telling the shock jock: 'Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs.'

Harry continued: 'The only time you really think, "is this song too personal?" Is if you think about, "is this going to be really annoying for the other person?" Because I do [care].'

