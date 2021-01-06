Arzutra Garielle's song 'Manchali' is about empowering others to dream and achieve!

MUMBAI: British pop-star Arzutra Garielle dropped a different to her usual love songs titled ‘Manchali’, a motivational single carrying a strong empowering message - anything can be achieved by any woman on the planet if only they dream hard enough.

The music video features young girls and women from different walks of life sharing their own message on #GirlPower.

Tell us about your new song “Manchali”

“Manchali” is a destination and a journey. That’s why I made a video showing both elements. The destination being the final point where I made it to the big stage and the journey being the things that I had to experience to get to the destination. “Manchali” is about empowering others to dream and to achieve just like how I did. It’s designed to use my story to inspire others that anything is possible. To believe in your dreams because we are all God inside of us and can achieve anything.

“Manchali” focuses on a strong message that is Woman Empowerment, tell us something about that.

Females as we know are still suffering from lack of freedom in many ways around the world. At home and work. I have found the hardest thing in this career is being taken seriously by men in the industry. This industry represents the male dominated world that we live in so isn’t only just about the music industry. I have always launched love songs and I really wanted to do something different where I celebrated my own journey but with a message. That message is that we as women should be free – free to dream and to be who we want to be.

You always create song which are based on love or breakup, what made you choose woman empowerment as the subject this time.

As a singer it’s important to step out of your comfort zone. I like to shake the fans up a little by mixing things up. I don’t want to be boxed in a ‘soul singer’ or ‘the one who sings romantic songs’. I really want to make music which represents all my moods and I have my own go to songs for every occasion. Manchali is my way of breaking the routine of love songs before I return with them again in 2021.

For you personally what is woman empowerment?

Women’s empowerment is about freedom. Every woman should be free to live they life they want to live. Being a woman should be about letting your wild side out without being judged. Women should live limitless however we live in a world where we are interrogated on our every move. Relationships are generally more about being desired sexually than mentally. Women should be respected for who they are not for their bodies. We need to go deep into ourselves and search for the beautiful things that help us find self-love. We need to do a lot of work to find the goddesses within us. One by one as us females grow stronger, we can live in a balanced world where women are more free to be who they want to be.

“Manchali” video features your fans from all over the world; tell us how did you come up with this idea?

I originally edited the music video showcasing only me & my journey. I was not happy & I felt like something’s missing. I wanted to find a way to get women engaged and I just reached out to a few of my female fans & they jumped at the idea to be involved. They came up with their own messages of inspiration & they all genuinely loved being a part of the video.

Do you feel that women empowerment receives the importance it deserves all over the world?

I feel like women’s empowerment really needs to be turned on its head. To me women’s empowerment starts within. Going deep into your own needs and wants first. Gaining clarity & strength of who you are and who you want to become I think I should be the starting point. Many women go out there in the big wide world without knowing themselves truly & therefore along themselves to be subject to all sorts which brings them down eventually crumbling. I feel we need a world of strong women who are bulletproof. This can only be done by doing the healing work within. Nurturing our hearts as well as our minds.

All your music singles are shot abroad in various exotic locations, when you plan to shoot your next single in India

2021 if all goes according to plan. I am aiming to venture into India more this year. Corona or no corona I will be there. I am in talks with some production companies in Mumbai. One place I would love to shoot is Jaipur.

You dreamt to be a Pop Star and fulfilled it by working on it, what would be your message for the aspirant singers

Turn off your social media & practice on your voice first & foremost. You really can’t do both. I think these days it’s very hard to be disciplined. It’s so tempting to view our feeds every ten minutes (or every ten seconds) however the path to success has no room for distractions.

You have lived in London all your life, but you continue to release your albums in Hindi, do you plan to release any of your music in English?

I have certainly thought about it. My influences have always pulled me to sing in Hindi & I have no regrets. Who knows I may take a leaf out of Armaan Malik & do some English numbers.