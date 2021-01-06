American Pop band 'The Aces': You can connect to more people in a virtual gig than in a live setting

The Aces (formerly The Blue Aces) an American alternative pop band from Provo, Utah had their 2020 filled with lots of music releases and virtual gigs. Nonetheless the band is quite optimistic about the future.

The Aces that consist of four members: guitarist Katie Henderson, bassist McKenna Petty, and sisters Alisa Ramirez (drums) and Cristal Ramirez (lead vocals and guitars) revealed how they dealt with the pandemic, spoke about performing virtually and much more with Radioandmusic.com.

Check below.

Many people brought out their creative side during the global lockdown. What are you four doing now that you couldn't do earlier because of your busy work schedules?

For us, we are really trying to comfort and stay close to our fans. I think we are more accessible to them right now. It feels like despite everything that’s going on, everyone is getting really creative and pushing themselves to go outside of the box. We feel really inspired by it!



You have been used to performing in front of a crowd. What do you like about the concept of virtual concerts?

You can connect to more people in a virtual gig than you would in a live setting. More people can tune in and watch plus they get to do it from the comfort of their own homes, etc :)

You have just released a new song Los Angeles. Was it made during quarantine phase? What went into making it?

Lost Angeles was written actually about a year ago. It documents our experience moving from our smaller suburban home town, and how heartbreak can change a city for you. We think people need music more than ever right now, so we will continue to give our fans new music!

Your first song had released in 2016. How have you four and your music evolved since then?

Yes, we’ve evolved a lot, we've grown up. We are more sure of ourselves and better know how to say exactly how we feel. It just comes with age.

Where are the 4 of you based currently? Are you all together during this time? How are you managing work?

Currently we are all in Utah with family. We aren’t getting together because we are trying to be as safe as we can, but lots of group facetimes are happening.