For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jan 2021 18:42 |  By Namrata Kale

We need more female leading figures in all ends of music spectrum: Sez On The Beat

MUMBAI: Sajeel Kapoor or Sez on the Beat, a music producer and entrepreneur, widely acknowledged as the man behind the sound of Indian hip-hop spoke exclusively to Radioandmusic.com on what he feels needs to be changed in the music industry.

"I feel we need more female leading figures in all ends of music spectrum. It's all about time," shared Sez, the man behind Divine’s Mere Gully Mein, a hip-hop number that was later used in Bollywood film Gully Boy, India’s official entry in the Oscar 2020.

He also opened up about much spoken topic- Nepotism and mentioned that it's a never ending fight. "In the end the talent has to win, always. At least in the Hip-Hop scen," added Sez.

Well, on the music front Sez had collaborated with singer-songwriter Bharg and dropped a house party anthem for 2020 with 'Jee Le Aaj'. The song has Indian Pop and R&B tones and is a fun way to wrap up 2020.

He has had a string of successful releases last year and is now all geared up to release more music.

"Lockdown was productive, didn’t learn anything as such but just experimented a lot and diversified my sound palette," added Sez who mentioned the pandemic gave him much time to work on music.

Tags
Sez music GullyBoy
Related news
News | 06 Jan 2021

Papon loved 'singing and playing to real people' in impromptu Goa gig

MUMBAI: Singer Papon recently entertained his fans with an impromptu performance in Goa. He says he loved singing to real people again instead of doing a digital gig.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2021

Rahat's 'Zaroori tha' Universal Music India's 1st non-film track to get 1bn views (Lead)

MUMBAI: When the popular Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song Zaroori tha crossed one billion views mark on YouTube, it became the first non-film song from the label of Universal Music India to reach that milestone.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2021

Sia finds parenting 'painful and rewarding'

MUMBAI Singer Sia, who adopted two teenage boys a couple of years ago, says she finds parenting a task that is rewarding as well as painful.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2021

Halsey says make-up helped her deal with 'really ugly' break-up

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey has recalled how applying make-up before her shows helped her deal with her public break-up from rapper G-Eazy.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2021

Sukhwinder Singh: Trying to fulfil my responsibility towards society through music

MUMBAI: Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who has recorded songs across genres and in languages all over India, feels it is the duty of everyone to work for the betterment of society and country, and not just a particular group.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept digitICE executes a four day virtual ‘ABFRL Awards 2020’ event

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

News
The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) makes a landmark judgement in favour of The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) headed by Chairman Mr.read more

News
Serial entrepreneur Shailendra Singh to fund business dreams of young Indians

MUMBAI: Serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru Shailendra Singh has spent the pandemic not jread more

News
List of Music apps that entertained us in 2020

MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more

News
Bombay HC orders: You need to pay for the music you play

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Papon loved 'singing and playing to real people' in impromptu Goa gig

MUMBAI: Singer Papon recently entertained his fans with an impromptu performance in Goa. He says he loved singing to real people again instead of...read more

2
Hariharan, Bickram Ghosh collaborate on romantic album for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Hariharan has collaborated with tabla artiste Bickram Ghosh for a romantic music album. Titled Ishq, the album will be released on...read more

3
LOVA announces debut album 'Grown-ish'

MUMBAI: Rising Swedish pop singer/songwriter LOVA announces her debut album, Grown-ish, arriving 22nd January 2021. After generating over 80 million...read more

4
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde attends agent Jeffrey Azoff's Wedding 'holding hands'

MUMBAI: Bet you didn't expect to see this headline in 2021! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seemed to confirm their new romance after the pair stepped...read more

5
Sooraj Santhosh's 'Kadal Pol' brings intense romantic emotions

MUMBAI: Yearning to return to your loved one is a strong feeling. It also brings immense joy when one finally meets the beloved after being away for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games