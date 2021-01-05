We need more female leading figures in all ends of music spectrum: Sez On The Beat

MUMBAI: Sajeel Kapoor or Sez on the Beat, a music producer and entrepreneur, widely acknowledged as the man behind the sound of Indian hip-hop spoke exclusively to Radioandmusic.com on what he feels needs to be changed in the music industry.

"I feel we need more female leading figures in all ends of music spectrum. It's all about time," shared Sez, the man behind Divine’s Mere Gully Mein, a hip-hop number that was later used in Bollywood film Gully Boy, India’s official entry in the Oscar 2020.

He also opened up about much spoken topic- Nepotism and mentioned that it's a never ending fight. "In the end the talent has to win, always. At least in the Hip-Hop scen," added Sez.

Well, on the music front Sez had collaborated with singer-songwriter Bharg and dropped a house party anthem for 2020 with 'Jee Le Aaj'. The song has Indian Pop and R&B tones and is a fun way to wrap up 2020.

He has had a string of successful releases last year and is now all geared up to release more music.

"Lockdown was productive, didn’t learn anything as such but just experimented a lot and diversified my sound palette," added Sez who mentioned the pandemic gave him much time to work on music.