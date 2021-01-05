For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Jan 2021 18:01

Universal Music India’s Zaroori Tha, by veteran Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan crosses 1 Billion views on YouTube.

MUMBAI: The musical legend, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song ‘Zaroori Tha’ has been receiving many accolades from the time of its release and has now crossed the highly coveted 1 Billion Video Views mark on YouTube, a remarkable achievement for a Non-Film Song.

Produced By Salman Ahmed, 'Zaroori Tha' was released 6 years ago, with the music video beautifully directed by Rahul Sud. The song featured then, India’s most celebrated television couple Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon, who rose to fame following their appearance in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss.

Universal Music India (UMI) has always been at the forefront for promoting and supporting artists from the Non-Film Music community. It is heartening to see how fans have showered so much love on a Non-Film song and made it UMI’s first 1 Billion wonder. The fans have already started celebrating this milestone online and continue to make it grow.

Speaking about this significant accomplishment, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said, “It’s an overwhelming feeling reaching a milestone of 1Billion views on YouTube as Zaroori Tha a song part of the 'Back 2 Love' album released in 2014 by Universal Music India and majestically produced, marketed and showcased more like a movie then just an album by Salman Ahmed. Along with Salman Ahmed, my dear friend Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of Universal Music India believed in Non-Film music and our combination was admired by the world. The credit equally goes to the lyricist Khalil UR Rehman Qamar for inking such beautiful and meaningful words of Zaroori Tha. Composed by Sahir Ali Bagga. The video Directed by Rahul Sud and on screen chemistry of Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon was loved by everyone. It’s a big achievement for all of us involved.

Speaking about this achievement, Universal Music India and South Asia Managing Director and CEO Devraj Sanyal said, “What an incredible way for us to start 2021 by joining the “Billion View Club” on YouTube with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s #ZarooriTha. A song that’s transcended age, genre & time over the past few years to become a love ballad of the ages. It’s a big win for Non-Film music to be counted in a stronger & more revered category of commercial music in India. Big ups to my old friend & one of the best singers of all time Rahat, the amazing Salman from PME Management, who’s as responsible for this as any of us and my teams who’ve now firmly planted the flag for Non-Film music in the glocal streamscape”

Commenting on the milestone, Producer Salman Ahmed said, "It is a dream come true for any Producer. Zaroori Tha and the 'Back 2 Love' album for me was not just another album, it was a belief, and it was a knowingness that the world will love it. I recall that most of the top labels loved the songs but wanted them for movies. I believed in Non-Film music and the magic of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan along with tie up with Universal Music India was an icing on the cake. Devraj Sanyal was instrumental in making this happen as he equally believed with me that Non-Film music is the best way forward. I launched this album at the IIFA Awards in 2014 at Tampa Bay, something never done before. Then it was released in Dubai by Universal in the presence of Mahesh Bhatt. As an independent producer it is great to be part of this milestone. Yeh bhi, "Zaroori Tha".

Universal Music India Zaroori Tha veteran Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
