Sooraj Santhosh's 'Kadal Pol' brings intense romantic emotions

MUMBAI: Yearning to return to your loved one is a strong feeling. It also brings immense joy when one finally meets the beloved after being away for a long time. 'Kadal Pol' directed by Emil Don is about this longing and joy experienced by a fisherman and his love. The soulful voices of Sooraj Santhosh and Feona Elsa Mathew bring intense emotions for the song which is composed and written by Manu.
Kadal Pol stars Dajish John and Helen Davis. Luke Jose has done the cinematography beautifully capturing the scenic visuals of the sea and the coastline. Editing is by Suneesh Sebastian. The music video produced by Hemanth Ramakrishnan is released through Muzik247.
