News |  05 Jan 2021 18:37

LOVA announces debut album 'Grown-ish'

MUMBAI: Rising Swedish pop singer/songwriter LOVA announces her debut album, Grown-ish, arriving 22nd January 2021.

After generating over 80 million streams and provoking widespread critical acclaim, LOVA shares her very own cohesive coming-of-age body concept album. Underpinned by honest lyrics, unpredictable production, and undeniable hooks, she details her journey, writing straight from the heart without filter. At the same time, she exhibits endless empathy as she ponders what everyone is facing right now during a global pandemic.

About Grown-ish, LOVA said, “For the first time, I wrote for myself. I asked myself, ‘What are people going through?’ I wanted it to be very much like a diary and very personal. It was therapeutic for me, and the title resonated with where I am in my life. It’s a way to show every side of me. All of the songs are creating the story, but the album is also what made the songs. I’m excited to be able to go back to it in ten years and reminisce how I felt during this time.”

LOVA’s previous singles “Lonely Ones” and “One Day Left” will feature on her upcoming debut album, with the latter track focusses on the singer’s newfound desire to live each day as if it were her last. “Black Converse” which has generated over 10 million streams to date, will also appear on Grown-ish.

LOVA kicked off last year with “Jealous of My Friends” and “Own Worst Enemy”, these singles also follow the release of her head-turning 2019 EP, A Gentleman’s Guide which included singles “My Name Isn’t” and “I Can Do Better”. With her discography only continuing to garner global attention, LOVA isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Grown-ish Tracklist
1. Own Worst Enemy
2. Dance For The Hell Of It
3. Jealous of My Friends
4. Black Converse
5. LAME
6. One Day Left
7. Superhero
8. Lonely Ones
9. Sleep Forever
10. Older Overnight (Bonus Track)

