Lata Mangeshkar remembered RD Burman on his death anniversary

MUMBAI: Playback icon Lata Mangeshkar remembered legendary musician Rahul Dev Burman on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. An emotional Mangeshkar said the late musician, fondly known as Pancham to friends and fans, respected her like his own elder sister.

RD Burman passed away on January 4, 1994, at the age of 54, after redefining Bollywood film music through the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and the 1990s, in over 300 films. Burman's memorable works were with Mangeshkar, who was also his sister-in-law, besides wife Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi. He was the son of legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman.

Remembering the evergreen singer-composer, Mangeshkar wrote on Instagram: "Aaj RD Burman sahab ki punyatithi hai. Bahut kam logon ko pata hai ki pancham sarod aur tabla sikha hua tha aur accha bajaata tha. Wo ek kamaal ka kalakar tha. Mujhe apni badi behen maanta tha. Main uski yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun (Today is RD Burman's death anniversary. Few would be aware that Pancham was trained in tabla and sarod. He was an amazing artiste and used to respect me like his elder sister. I humbly remember him)."

Mangeshkar, 91, also shared black and white throwback photographs clicked with the late singer-composer.

Indian Film and TV Director's Association also paid homage to the legendary musician on social media, tweeting: "@DirectorsIFTDA remembers Legendary Music Director R.D Burman on his Death Anniversary. Nicknamed Pancham Da, he is regarded as one of the most predominant musical forces that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. From the 1960s to the 1990s, he composed musical scores for 331 films."

