For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jan 2021 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

Lata Mangeshkar remembered RD Burman on his death anniversary

MUMBAI: Playback icon Lata Mangeshkar remembered legendary musician Rahul Dev Burman on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. An emotional Mangeshkar said the late musician, fondly known as Pancham to friends and fans, respected her like his own elder sister.

RD Burman passed away on January 4, 1994, at the age of 54, after redefining Bollywood film music through the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and the 1990s, in over 300 films. Burman's memorable works were with Mangeshkar, who was also his sister-in-law, besides wife Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi. He was the son of legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman.

Remembering the evergreen singer-composer, Mangeshkar wrote on Instagram: "Aaj RD Burman sahab ki punyatithi hai. Bahut kam logon ko pata hai ki pancham sarod aur tabla sikha hua tha aur accha bajaata tha. Wo ek kamaal ka kalakar tha. Mujhe apni badi behen maanta tha. Main uski yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun (Today is RD Burman's death anniversary. Few would be aware that Pancham was trained in tabla and sarod. He was an amazing artiste and used to respect me like his elder sister. I humbly remember him)."

Mangeshkar, 91, also shared black and white throwback photographs clicked with the late singer-composer.

Indian Film and TV Director's Association also paid homage to the legendary musician on social media, tweeting: "@DirectorsIFTDA remembers Legendary Music Director R.D Burman on his Death Anniversary. Nicknamed Pancham Da, he is regarded as one of the most predominant musical forces that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. From the 1960s to the 1990s, he composed musical scores for 331 films."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lata Mangeshkar Kishore Kumar music
Related news
News | 05 Jan 2021

Singer Geri Horner says she has always felt more confident when she is with her female friends

MUMBAI: The Spice Girls member stressed on the importance of sisterhood in a new episode of her YouTube series "Rainbow Woman", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

David Guetta celebrated the New Year with his biggest production to date lighting up the Louvre’s famous glass pyramids with more than 16 million views and counting

MUMBAI: Global superstar DJ/producer David Guetta made a huge artistic statement over new years with a performance at one of Paris’ most iconic locations: the Musée du Louvre.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Sooraj Santhosh's 'Kadal Pol' brings intense romantic emotions

MUMBAI: Yearning to return to your loved one is a strong feeling. It also brings immense joy when one finally meets the beloved after being away for a long time. 'Kadal Pol' directed by Emil Don is about this longing and joy experienced by a fisherman and his love.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Demi Lovato returns to the studio

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is back in the studio, says her manager Scooter Braun. He took to Twitter to share that Lovato is working on new music. "Demi is in the studio," Braun wrote along with an emoji of eyes.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Hariharan, Bickram Ghosh collaborate on romantic album for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Hariharan has collaborated with tabla artiste Bickram Ghosh for a romantic music album. Titled Ishq, the album will be released on Valentine's Day.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept digitICE executes a four day virtual ‘ABFRL Awards 2020’ event

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

News
The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) makes a landmark judgement in favour of The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) headed by Chairman Mr.read more

News
Serial entrepreneur Shailendra Singh to fund business dreams of young Indians

MUMBAI: Serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru Shailendra Singh has spent the pandemic not jread more

News
List of Music apps that entertained us in 2020

MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more

News
Bombay HC orders: You need to pay for the music you play

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more

top# 5 articles

1
David Guetta celebrated the New Year with his biggest production to date lighting up the Louvre’s famous glass pyramids with more than 16 million views and counting

MUMBAI: Global superstar DJ/producer David Guetta made a huge artistic statement over new years with a performance at one of Paris’ most iconic...read more

2
Justin Bieber still insists 'Tom Cruise is toast'

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber is continuing his long-running joke about wanting to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight, saying that the Hollywood star...read more

3
Duncan James says members of his band Blue never had a fallout

MUMBAI: Singer Duncan James says his fellow members of the band Blue never had a fallout in 20 years. The band, consisting of Duncan, Antony Costa,...read more

4
Hariharan, Bickram Ghosh collaborate on romantic album for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Hariharan has collaborated with tabla artiste Bickram Ghosh for a romantic music album. Titled Ishq, the album will be released on...read more

5
Neha Kakkar reveals her perfect selfie of 2021

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar expressed on her Instagram story that even when she clicked so many pictures she still don’t get the right one. Recently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games