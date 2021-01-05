For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Justin Bieber still insists 'Tom Cruise is toast'

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber is continuing his long-running joke about wanting to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight, saying that the Hollywood star would be toast should that happen.

It was in June last year that Bieber challenged the 58-year-old Cruise to a fist fight on Twitter. He had later shared it was a ridiculous idea, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

After the release of his new music video for "Anyone", Bieber posted a black and white picture of him from the promo in the ring wearing boxing shorts, with his name embellished across the waistband. With the image, which he posted on Instagram, he referenced his previous remarks and captioned it: "Tom Cruise is toast."

Actor Dwyane Johnson commented: "You're gonna eat lightning and c*** thunder go get em bro."

Boxer Logan Paul added: "Rocky Balbieber."

Bieber previously shared that he was "stupid" to challenge the action hero to a fight.

(Source: IANS)

