Hariharan, Bickram Ghosh collaborate on romantic album for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Hariharan has collaborated with tabla artiste Bickram Ghosh for a romantic music album. Titled Ishq, the album will be released on Valentine's Day.

Ishq is Hariharan's first collaboration with Ghosh. While Ghosh has composed the music, Hariharan has lent vocals to the six tracks of the album, which have been written by Sugato Guha, Rajiv Pandey and Sanjeev Tiwari.

The videos are currently being shot across locations in Kolkata, like the picturesque Maidaan and the heritage residences and bylanes of the northern parts of the city.

The songs have been recorded by Hariharan in his own studio in Mumbai. The first three songs features Bengali actresses Priyanka Sarkar, Bibriti Chatterjee and Sauraseni Mitra.

(Source: IANS)