Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' was the most played track at Tomorrowland's New Year's Eve Specacular

MUMBAI: People from all corners of the world counted down to 2021 and danced into the new year at Tomorrowland’s magical New Year’s Eve celebration

Relive platform is now open – keep the party going and rewatch all full sets and performances at any time for 2 weeks

People of Tomorrow from all corners of the world said goodbye to 2020, while counting down to 2021 and dancing into the new year at Tomorrowland’s digital New Year’s Eve celebration Tomorrowland 31.12.2020. The festival pulled out all the stops for an unforgettable end of year party in its brand-new digital entertainment venue NAOZ, which saw stellar performances from more than 25 renowned artists on 4 mesmerizing digital stages, including Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, DJ Snoopadelic and many more. Fleetwood Mac’s iconic classic ‘Dreams’ turned out to be the most played track at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, while people from more than 151 different countries across the globe united again as one without any borders or boundaries and – from Fiji to Hawaii, from Tokyo to Santiago – dreaming of and wishing for a new year and world filled with music, celebrations and festivals in 2021.

Watch Tomorrowland 31.12.20 Video Clip | Dreams

The Relive on-demand video platform is now open and people who have bought an on-demand Pass have the chance to revisit the biggest night of the year and relive all Tomorrowland sets from January 1 until January 14. Separate on-demand passes (€12,50) are now also on sale via tomorrowland.com, giving people the chance to enjoy all full performances on demand at any time for the next 2 weeks.

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 – highlights

4 different tracks played in the countdown to 2021

‘Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Moguai – Mammoth’ at the Melodia stage with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

‘CamelPhat – Running Man’ at the Atmosphere stage with CamelPhat

‘Diplo & SIDEPIECE – On My Mind’ at the Planaxis stage with Diplo

‘Brennan Heart & Wildstylez – Lose My Mind (NYE 2020 Edit)’ at the Pulse stage with Brennan Heart

The most played track

Fleetwood Mac’s legendary classic ‘Dreams’ turned out to be the most played track at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020.

People from 151 different countries danced into 2021 at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, here’s the top 5:

1.Germany

2.Belgium

3.USA

4.Netherlands

5.UK

Over 2,000 Belgian healthcare workers

Tomorrowland gifted over 2,000 healthcare workers in Belgium with a free ticket for Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 to enjoy the digital New Year’s Eve celebration after an exceptional year.

21.5 hours of music, 450 different tracks and more than 65 unreleased IDs

Fans were treated to tons of brand-new records and exclusive unreleased IDs all night long – an explosive Martin Garrix set stacked with IDs, brand-new records (made in the last half year) by Kölsch and Joris Voorn, unreleased new Artbat music, Coone’s brand-new album showcase and much more.

Relive all full sets of Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 from January 1 until January 14. On-demand passes are now available via tomorrowland.com.