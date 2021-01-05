For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jan 2021 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' was the most played track at Tomorrowland's New Year's Eve Specacular

MUMBAI: People from all corners of the world counted down to 2021 and danced into the new year at Tomorrowland’s magical New Year’s Eve celebration

Relive platform is now open – keep the party going and rewatch all full sets and performances at any time for 2 weeks

People of Tomorrow from all corners of the world said goodbye to 2020, while counting down to 2021 and dancing into the new year at Tomorrowland’s digital New Year’s Eve celebration Tomorrowland 31.12.2020. The festival pulled out all the stops for an unforgettable end of year party in its brand-new digital entertainment venue NAOZ, which saw stellar performances from more than 25 renowned artists on 4 mesmerizing digital stages, including Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, DJ Snoopadelic and many more. Fleetwood Mac’s iconic classic ‘Dreams’ turned out to be the most played track at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, while people from more than 151 different countries across the globe united again as one without any borders or boundaries and – from Fiji to Hawaii, from Tokyo to Santiago – dreaming of and wishing for a new year and world filled with music, celebrations and festivals in 2021.

Watch Tomorrowland 31.12.20 Video Clip | Dreams

The Relive on-demand video platform is now open and people who have bought an on-demand Pass have the chance to revisit the biggest night of the year and relive all Tomorrowland sets from January 1 until January 14. Separate on-demand passes (€12,50) are now also on sale via tomorrowland.com, giving people the chance to enjoy all full performances on demand at any time for the next 2 weeks.

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 – highlights

4 different tracks played in the countdown to 2021
‘Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Moguai – Mammoth’ at the Melodia stage with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.
‘CamelPhat – Running Man’ at the Atmosphere stage with CamelPhat
‘Diplo & SIDEPIECE – On My Mind’ at the Planaxis stage with Diplo
‘Brennan Heart & Wildstylez – Lose My Mind (NYE 2020 Edit)’ at the Pulse stage with Brennan Heart

The most played track

Fleetwood Mac’s legendary classic ‘Dreams’ turned out to be the most played track at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020.

People from 151 different countries danced into 2021 at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, here’s the top 5:
1.Germany
2.Belgium
3.USA
4.Netherlands
5.UK

Over 2,000 Belgian healthcare workers

Tomorrowland gifted over 2,000 healthcare workers in Belgium with a free ticket for Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 to enjoy the digital New Year’s Eve celebration after an exceptional year.

21.5 hours of music, 450 different tracks and more than 65 unreleased IDs

Fans were treated to tons of brand-new records and exclusive unreleased IDs all night long – an explosive Martin Garrix set stacked with IDs, brand-new records (made in the last half year) by Kölsch and Joris Voorn, unreleased new Artbat music, Coone’s brand-new album showcase and much more.

Relive all full sets of Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 from January 1 until January 14. On-demand passes are now available via tomorrowland.com.

Tags
Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams Tomorrowland's New Year's Eve Specacular
Related news
News | 22 Dec 2020

David Guetta drops a video for his Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' rework featuring viral sensation Doggface

MUMBAI: David Guetta and MORTEN delighted the dance community and beyond with a Future Rave remix of Fleetwood Mac’s classic ‘Dreams’, featuring vocalist Lanie Gardner who David Guetta discovered on Youtube.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2019

Avkash Mann releases new single 'Dreams'

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann's son Avkash Mann has released his second English single titled "Dreams". It was recorded in Los Angeles and produced and engineered by Riley Urick, who has worked with international stars like Kanye West and Akon.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2019

KSHMR 'proud' to work with DJ duo Lost Stories on 'Bombay Dreams'

MUMBAI: Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR says he loved working with Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, who comprise the deejay-producer duo Lost Stories, and playback singer Kavita Seth, on the single Bombay dreams.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2018

Swift wants 'Shake it off' copyright suit dismissed

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swifts lawyers have asked a federal judge to dismiss the copyright lawsuit regarding her 2014 hit track Shake It Off.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept digitICE executes a four day virtual ‘ABFRL Awards 2020’ event

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

News
The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) makes a landmark judgement in favour of The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) headed by Chairman Mr.read more

News
Serial entrepreneur Shailendra Singh to fund business dreams of young Indians

MUMBAI: Serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru Shailendra Singh has spent the pandemic not jread more

News
List of Music apps that entertained us in 2020

MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more

News
Bombay HC orders: You need to pay for the music you play

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Papon loved 'singing and playing to real people' in impromptu Goa gig

MUMBAI: Singer Papon recently entertained his fans with an impromptu performance in Goa. He says he loved singing to real people again instead of...read more

2
Armaan Malik grew up listening to RD Burman's song

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik grew up idolising the veteran composer Rahul Dev Burman. During an interview with a portal, the contemporary singer-songwriter...read more

3
Halsey says make-up helped her deal with 'really ugly' break-up

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey has recalled how applying make-up before her shows helped her deal with her public break-up from rapper G-Eazy. Halsey, who...read more

4
Rahat's 'Zaroori tha' Universal Music India's 1st non-film track to get 1bn views (Lead)

MUMBAI: When the popular Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song Zaroori tha crossed one billion views mark on YouTube, it became the first non-film song from the...read more

5
Miley Cyrus confesses using sex toys to decorate her house

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus, 28, revealed some unexpected décor in one of her homes! “I like sex toys,” the Hannah Montana alum stated in a recent interview...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games