Demi Lovato returns to the studio

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is back in the studio, says her manager Scooter Braun. He took to Twitter to share that Lovato is working on new music.

"Demi is in the studio," Braun wrote along with an emoji of eyes.

Last month, Lovato posted: "Recording a song for my loyal Lovatics – The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy.. if you hating – that ain't you BYE".

The singer's last album was "Tell Me You Love Me", which had released in 2017.

In between, she released a series of singles including 2018's "Sober" and last year's "Anyone", "I love me", "Still have me" and "Commander in chief.

(Source: IANS)