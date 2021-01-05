Demi Lovato returns to the studio

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is back in the studio, says her manager Scooter Braun. He took to Twitter to share that Lovato is working on new music.
"Demi is in the studio," Braun wrote along with an emoji of eyes.
Last month, Lovato posted: "Recording a song for my loyal Lovatics – The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy.. if you hating – that ain't you BYE".
The singer's last album was "Tell Me You Love Me", which had released in 2017.
In between, she released a series of singles including 2018's "Sober" and last year's "Anyone", "I love me", "Still have me" and "Commander in chief.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) headed by Chairman Mr.read more
MUMBAI: Serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru Shailendra Singh has spent the pandemic not jread more
MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra hopes the culture of worshipping PR-built celebrities is shunned in 2021, with the audience rewarding genuine talent. "...read more
MUMBAI: Playback icon Lata Mangeshkar remembered legendary musician Rahul Dev Burman on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. An emotional...read more
MUMBAI: In the delectable black and white Treat People With Kindness MV, we see Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge put on their dancing shoes with...read more
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film, 'Kaagaz' is a Satish Kaushik directorial, based in Uttar Pradesh. The film tells the story of Bharat Lal who...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Tom Jones spent the lockdown period working on an album, which is expected to release later this year. "I recorded an album just...read more