For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jan 2021 10:15 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato returns to the studio

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is back in the studio, says her manager Scooter Braun. He took to Twitter to share that Lovato is working on new music.

"Demi is in the studio," Braun wrote along with an emoji of eyes.

Last month, Lovato posted: "Recording a song for my loyal Lovatics – The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy.. if you hating – that ain't you BYE".

The singer's last album was "Tell Me You Love Me", which had released in 2017.

In between, she released a series of singles including 2018's "Sober" and last year's "Anyone", "I love me", "Still have me" and "Commander in chief.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Demi Lovato I Love Me music
Related news
News | 05 Jan 2021

Singer Geri Horner says she has always felt more confident when she is with her female friends

MUMBAI: The Spice Girls member stressed on the importance of sisterhood in a new episode of her YouTube series "Rainbow Woman", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

David Guetta celebrated the New Year with his biggest production to date lighting up the Louvre’s famous glass pyramids with more than 16 million views and counting

MUMBAI: Global superstar DJ/producer David Guetta made a huge artistic statement over new years with a performance at one of Paris’ most iconic locations: the Musée du Louvre.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Sooraj Santhosh's 'Kadal Pol' brings intense romantic emotions

MUMBAI: Yearning to return to your loved one is a strong feeling. It also brings immense joy when one finally meets the beloved after being away for a long time. 'Kadal Pol' directed by Emil Don is about this longing and joy experienced by a fisherman and his love.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Hariharan, Bickram Ghosh collaborate on romantic album for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Hariharan has collaborated with tabla artiste Bickram Ghosh for a romantic music album. Titled Ishq, the album will be released on Valentine's Day.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Lata Mangeshkar remembered RD Burman on his death anniversary

MUMBAI: Playback icon Lata Mangeshkar remembered legendary musician Rahul Dev Burman on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. An emotional Mangeshkar said the late musician, fondly known as Pancham to friends and fans, respected her like his own elder sister.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept digitICE executes a four day virtual ‘ABFRL Awards 2020’ event

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

News
The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) makes a landmark judgement in favour of The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) headed by Chairman Mr.read more

News
Serial entrepreneur Shailendra Singh to fund business dreams of young Indians

MUMBAI: Serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru Shailendra Singh has spent the pandemic not jread more

News
List of Music apps that entertained us in 2020

MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more

News
Bombay HC orders: You need to pay for the music you play

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sona Mohapatra: Look forward to audiences separating wheat from the chaff

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra hopes the culture of worshipping PR-built celebrities is shunned in 2021, with the audience rewarding genuine talent. "...read more

2
Lata Mangeshkar remembered RD Burman on his death anniversary

MUMBAI: Playback icon Lata Mangeshkar remembered legendary musician Rahul Dev Burman on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. An emotional...read more

3
Watch Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller Bridge's dance break in ‘Treat People With Kindness’

MUMBAI: In the delectable black and white Treat People With Kindness MV, we see Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge put on their dancing shoes with...read more

4
Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik reunite for Bailgadi, a melodious and romantic song from Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film, 'Kaagaz' is a Satish Kaushik directorial, based in Uttar Pradesh. The film tells the story of Bharat Lal who...read more

5
Tom Jones to release a new album

MUMBAI: Singer Tom Jones spent the lockdown period working on an album, which is expected to release later this year. "I recorded an album just...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games