For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jan 2021 12:30 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik grew up listening to RD Burman’s song

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik grew up idolising the veteran composer Rahul Dev Burman.

During an interview with a portal, the contemporary singer-songwriter enthuses about how Pancham Da's songs are relevant even today. He thinks RD Burman was way ahead of his time. Melodically, harmonically, even the beats--he never made stuff that was already happening at the time. Even today, film music is inspired by Pancham in some form or the other. His sonic landscape and arrangements are a reference for many composers even today.

While growing up, he only listened to Pancham’s songs they were a part of his training sessions. So, he used to sing along with the original records as his riyaaz. ‘Zindagi Ke Safar Mein,’ ‘Rim Jhim Gire Saawan,’ and ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ were the three songs that were always on loop.

‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ is very close to Armaan Malik’s heart.

Tags
Armaan Malik Rahul Dev Burman Singer
Related news
News | 04 Jan 2021

Nikhil D'Souza poignantly reflects on the depth of words onrelationships with new single ‘Woh Raat’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza gets contemplative, kicking off the new year with the release of his new single ‘Woh Raat’, today.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2021

Miley Cyrus confesses using sex toys to decorate her house

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus, 28, revealed some unexpected décor in one of her homes! “I like sex toys,” the Hannah Montana alum stated in a recent interview with Sirius XM radio’s Barstool Sports show. Miley went on to explain that she not only likes them for use, but also as knick knacks on display.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2021

Miley Cyrus predicts for more music in 2021

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 brought Plastic Hearts, and Miley Cyrus is already having a vision of what's to come in 2021.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2021

Armaan Malik feels life is not 'as exciting as it was when we were kids'

MUMBAI: Life is not as much exciting now as it was in childhood, 25-year-old singer Armaan Malik tweeted on Saturday. "Nothing is as exciting as it was when we were kids. Does anyone feel that?" Armaan expressed on his verified Twitter account.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2021

Neha Kakkar reveals her perfect selfie of 2021

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar expressed on her Instagram story that even when she clicked so many pictures she still don’t get the right one.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept digitICE executes a four day virtual ‘ABFRL Awards 2020’ event

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

News
The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) makes a landmark judgement in favour of The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) headed by Chairman Mr.read more

News
Serial entrepreneur Shailendra Singh to fund business dreams of young Indians

MUMBAI: Serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru Shailendra Singh has spent the pandemic not jread more

News
List of Music apps that entertained us in 2020

MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more

News
Bombay HC orders: You need to pay for the music you play

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar reveals her perfect selfie of 2021

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar expressed on her Instagram story that even when she clicked so many pictures she still don’t get the right one. Recently...read more

2
Nikhil D'Souza poignantly reflects on the depth of words onrelationships with new single ‘Woh Raat’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza gets contemplative, kicking off the new year with the release of his new single ‘Woh Raat’, today. This new...read more

3
Armaan Malik grew up listening to RD Burman’s song

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik grew up idolising the veteran composer Rahul Dev Burman. During an interview with a portal, the contemporary singer-songwriter...read more

4
Hariharan, Bickram Ghosh collaborate on romantic album for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Hariharan has collaborated with tabla artiste Bickram Ghosh for a romantic music album. Titled Ishq, the album will be released on...read more

5
Demi Lovato returns to the studio

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is back in the studio, says her manager Scooter Braun. He took to Twitter to share that Lovato is working on new music. "...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games