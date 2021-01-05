Armaan Malik grew up listening to RD Burman’s song

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik grew up idolising the veteran composer Rahul Dev Burman.

During an interview with a portal, the contemporary singer-songwriter enthuses about how Pancham Da's songs are relevant even today. He thinks RD Burman was way ahead of his time. Melodically, harmonically, even the beats--he never made stuff that was already happening at the time. Even today, film music is inspired by Pancham in some form or the other. His sonic landscape and arrangements are a reference for many composers even today.

While growing up, he only listened to Pancham’s songs they were a part of his training sessions. So, he used to sing along with the original records as his riyaaz. ‘Zindagi Ke Safar Mein,’ ‘Rim Jhim Gire Saawan,’ and ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ were the three songs that were always on loop.

‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ is very close to Armaan Malik’s heart.