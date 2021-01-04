For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Jan 2021 13:55 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller Bridge's dance break in ‘Treat People With Kindness’

MUMBAI: In the delectable black and white Treat People With Kindness MV, we see Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge put on their dancing shoes with matching attires and giving us the dance break of our wildest dreams.

"Maybe we can find a place to feel good / And we can treat people with kindness / Find a place to feel good," Harry Styles croons as the chorus of his peppy Fine Line track, Treat People With Kindness, which almost feels like the 26-year-old singer's customised anthem. Giving his fans a perfect New Year present, Harry recently unveiled the black and white delectable music video of Treat People With Kindness.

However, the surprise package was the inclusion of Fleabag star Pheobe Waller-Bridge (the special cameo was spoiled already due to a recent Treat People With Kindness MV snippet leak) as the duo adorn matching formal attires with a retro club setting. With Styles dazzling the crowd on stage, we have the charismatic Waller-Bridge working her way through the crowd in a confident stature. Towards the final few notes, we have Harry asking Phoebe for a dance which the latter happily complies to. What we get in the end is a dance break of our wildest imagination as the duo smash gender norms with Waller-Bridge being the one to take the lead and dip Styles.

