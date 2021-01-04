Song Fukrapanti was relatable to me: Abhishek Verma on working alongside Donald Bisht

MUMBAI: Abhishek Verma, an Indian actor working in the Hindi television industry known for portraying Adi in yeh hai Mohabbatein did recently feature in song Fukrapanti alongside Donald Bisht.

Being a peppy song, Abhishek had a blast while working on the track, as he explained, "Any song that makes you groove, balter or happy is relatable and like I said it wasn’t less than a party for me so yes the song was absolutely relatable to me."

He further added, "My experience to be honest was very refreshing. I hadn’t partied outside or in a club in a long time due to the current circumstances so this song being a party number wasn’t less than any party for me, I enjoyed thoroughly!

Check the song link here:

Well, Abhishek has a lot of things lined up and will soon announce them.