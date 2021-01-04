Song Fukrapanti was relatable to me: Abhishek Verma on working alongside Donald Bisht

MUMBAI: Abhishek Verma, an Indian actor working in the Hindi television industry known for portraying Adi in yeh hai Mohabbatein did recently feature in song Fukrapanti alongside Donald Bisht.
Being a peppy song, Abhishek had a blast while working on the track, as he explained, "Any song that makes you groove, balter or happy is relatable and like I said it wasn’t less than a party for me so yes the song was absolutely relatable to me."
He further added, "My experience to be honest was very refreshing. I hadn’t partied outside or in a club in a long time due to the current circumstances so this song being a party number wasn’t less than any party for me, I enjoyed thoroughly!
Check the song link here:
Well, Abhishek has a lot of things lined up and will soon announce them.
MUMBAI: Serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru Shailendra Singh has spent the pandemic not jread more
MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra hopes the culture of worshipping PR-built celebrities is shunned in 2021, with the audience rewarding genuine talent. "...read more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 brought Plastic Hearts, and Miley Cyrus is already having a vision of what's to come in 2021. "Predicting a 2021 full of safe...read more
MUMBAI: After the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh’s ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum’, Jubin Nautiyal and music composer Mithoon team up yet again for...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem used to collect tapes but shared that as a kid he did not have enough money to buy every tape he ever wanted. "It took me about...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Duncan James says his fellow members of the band Blue never had a fallout in 20 years. The band, consisting of Duncan, Antony Costa,...read more