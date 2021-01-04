Nikhil D'Souza poignantly reflects on the depth of words onrelationships with new single ‘Woh Raat’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza gets contemplative, kicking off the new year with the release of his new single ‘Woh Raat’, today. This new track is about how we so often use words casually, and how some are loaded with feelings and emotions, all affecting relationships in more ways than one.

Elaborating further on his new single, Nikhil D’souza said,“Woh Raat is about reminding ourselves that even a casual goodbye can prove to be a point of no return. Sometimes it helps us pause and sort things out, but every once in a while it gets too late. We need to be more grateful and hold on to what we know is important to us. We also need to be more responsible for our words, said or unsaid.”

Nikhil has had a busy last year with the release of two EP’s and the most recent being a collaboration with Sony Music for their single, ‘Tum Aur Main’ with singer Nikitaa. His last EP ‘Waqt’ was ranked #1 by Rolling Stone India as best ever EP for 2020.

‘Woh Raat’ is out now on all streaming platforms. Listen to the track here;

https://open.spotify.com/track/3KFMYtoqOcj2Pz1z1iXp0T

Track Credits:

Composed and produced by: Nikhil D’Souza

Lyrics: Pinky Poonawala

Mixed / Mastered by: Chinmay Harshe

Recording engineer: Sankarsh Suresh (Beatcrush studios)

Cover Photo: Koumudi Chouhan