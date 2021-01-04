For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Jan 2021 18:45

Nikhil D'Souza poignantly reflects on the depth of words onrelationships with new single ‘Woh Raat’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza gets contemplative, kicking off the new year with the release of his new single ‘Woh Raat’, today. This new track is about how we so often use words casually, and how some are loaded with feelings and emotions, all affecting relationships in more ways than one.  

Elaborating further on his new single, Nikhil D’souza said,“Woh Raat is about reminding ourselves that even a casual goodbye can prove to be a point of no return. Sometimes it helps us pause and sort things out, but every once in a while it gets too late. We need to be more grateful and hold on to what we know is important to us. We also need to be more responsible for our words, said or unsaid.”

Nikhil has had a busy last year with the release of two EP’s and the most recent being a collaboration with Sony Music for their single, ‘Tum Aur Main’ with singer Nikitaa. His last EP ‘Waqt’ was ranked #1 by Rolling Stone India as best ever EP for 2020.  

‘Woh Raat’ is out now on all streaming platforms. Listen to the track here;

https://open.spotify.com/track/3KFMYtoqOcj2Pz1z1iXp0T

Track Credits:

Composed and produced by: Nikhil D’Souza

Lyrics: Pinky Poonawala

Mixed / Mastered by: Chinmay Harshe

Recording engineer: Sankarsh Suresh (Beatcrush studios)

Cover Photo: Koumudi Chouhan

Nikhil D’Souza Woh Raat music Singer
Neha Kakkar reveals her perfect selfie of 2021

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar expressed on her Instagram story that even when she clicked so many pictures she still don’t get the right one. Recently...read more

Armaan Malik grew up listening to RD Burman’s song

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik grew up idolising the veteran composer Rahul Dev Burman. During an interview with a portal, the contemporary singer-songwriter...read more

Hariharan, Bickram Ghosh collaborate on romantic album for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Singer Hariharan has collaborated with tabla artiste Bickram Ghosh for a romantic music album. Titled Ishq, the album will be released on...read more

Demi Lovato returns to the studio

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is back in the studio, says her manager Scooter Braun. He took to Twitter to share that Lovato is working on new music. "...read more

