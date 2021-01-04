For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2021 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar reveals her perfect selfie of 2021

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar expressed on her Instagram story that even when she clicked so many pictures she still don’t get the right one.

Recently, she posted couple of selfies with pink butterfly filter matching with her pink dress. She complained about how her selfies ain’t the one sitting in the Indian Idol judge chair. Lastly she got the perfect selfie which she liked, and asked her fans for their suggestions too.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Indian Idol Singer
Related news
News | 04 Jan 2021

Miley Cyrus predicts for more music in 2021

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 brought Plastic Hearts, and Miley Cyrus is already having a vision of what's to come in 2021.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2021

Rihanna reveals new album on public demand

MUMBAI: New year, new Rihanna album? Fans wasted no time asking when she shared some new photos and a New Year's resolution on Instagram.

read more
News | 01 Jan 2021

Watch Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh surprise Tony Kakkar during a live gig

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised Tony Kakkar during a live gig in Goa on December 31. Neha Kakkar was seen singing her popular song Nehu Da Vyah accompanied by her husband, Rohanpreet, as the crowd cheered them on.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2020

Aditya Narayan's pajamas tore during wedding!

MUMBAI: Singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan has opened up about an embarrassing incident that happened during his recent wedding to actress Shweta Agarwal.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2020

Himesh Reshammiya's wife Sonia treats Neha and Rohan Preet to homemade ladoos on sets of Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya's wife was seen tapping her foot to the super hit track, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo on the sets of Indian Idol.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Serial entrepreneur Shailendra Singh to fund business dreams of young Indians

MUMBAI: Serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru Shailendra Singh has spent the pandemic not jread more

News
List of Music apps that entertained us in 2020

MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more

News
Bombay HC orders: You need to pay for the music you play

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more

News
Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik feels life is not 'as exciting as it was when we were kids'

MUMBAI: Life is not as much exciting now as it was in childhood, 25-year-old singer Armaan Malik tweeted on Saturday. "Nothing is as exciting as it...read more

2
Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik reunite for Bailgadi, a melodious and romantic song from Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film, 'Kaagaz' is a Satish Kaushik directorial, based in Uttar Pradesh. The film tells the story of Bharat Lal who...read more

3
Miley Cyrus predicts for more music in 2021

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 brought Plastic Hearts, and Miley Cyrus is already having a vision of what's to come in 2021. "Predicting a 2021 full of safe...read more

4
Song Fukrapanti was relatable to me: Abhishek Verma on working alongside Donald Bisht

MUMBAI: Abhishek Verma, an Indian actor working in the Hindi television industry known for portraying Adi in yeh hai Mohabbatein did recently...read more

5
Neha Kakkar reveals her perfect selfie of 2021

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar expressed on her Instagram story that even when she clicked so many pictures she still don’t get the right one. Recently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games