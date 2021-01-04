Miley Cyrus predicts for more music in 2021

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 brought Plastic Hearts, and Miley Cyrus is already having a vision of what's to come in 2021.
"Predicting a 2021 full of safe sex & effloresce (AND more f---ing MUSIC)," Cyrus wrote Sunday (Jan. 3) on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself looking glam at the storefront of a Toluca Lake psychic.
The psychic shared Cyrus' snapshot, plus an outtake, on her own Instagram, posting her services for an "eye opening reading."
Cyrus, who just released a whole album full of new tunes on Nov. 27, celebrated New Year's Eve with performances of a fresh "Party in the U.S.A." and “Midnight Sky” (mashed up with Stevie Nicks' “Edge of Seventeen") for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 on ABC.
See her latest photo and her prediction for 2021 on Instagram.
