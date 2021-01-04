Miley Cyrus predicts for more music in 2021

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 brought Plastic Hearts, and Miley Cyrus is already having a vision of what's to come in 2021.

"Predicting a 2021 full of safe sex & effloresce (AND more f---ing MUSIC)," Cyrus wrote Sunday (Jan. 3) on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself looking glam at the storefront of a Toluca Lake psychic.

The psychic shared Cyrus' snapshot, plus an outtake, on her own Instagram, posting her services for an "eye opening reading."

Cyrus, who just released a whole album full of new tunes on Nov. 27, celebrated New Year's Eve with performances of a fresh "Party in the U.S.A." and “Midnight Sky” (mashed up with Stevie Nicks' “Edge of Seventeen") for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 on ABC.

