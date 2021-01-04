Eminem: As a kid, didn't have money to buy every tape

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem used to collect tapes but shared that as a kid he did not have enough money to buy every tape he ever wanted.

"It took me about three years to get what I got right now, because some tapes are just harder to find than others. Because when I was a kid, I didn't have money to buy every tape I ever wanted," Eminem told Apple Music deejay Zane Lowe, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The rapper added: "So usually what we had to do was go to this place called Record Time, and I would take the tape that came out a couple of weeks ago, trade it in for the new tape, whatever else was out."

Eminem shared that he and his friends would take turns buying tapes.

"And be like, 'It's your turn to buy this tape and I get to dub it, and then it'll be my turn to buy the next tape'... But I said to myself, 'If I ever make it one day as a rapper, I'm going to get every tape that I always wanted.' And there's something nostalgic about being able to hold the tape," he recalled.

