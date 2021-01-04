Duncan James says members of his band Blue never had a fallout

MUMBAI: Singer Duncan James says his fellow members of the band Blue never had a fallout in 20 years. The band, consisting of Duncan, Antony Costa, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe, was formed in 2000.
"We're really close. We've always been close and never swapped a member out or had a fallout. We've been the best of friends for 20 years and have always stuck by each other. We've been through highs and lows together and we're genuinely close. I don't think many bands can say that. We'll always be there for each other, until the day one of us dies," said Duncan, reports contactmusic.com.
He also revealed his hope that the band, which released their debut album "All Rise" in 2001, will get the opportunity to celebrate their 20th anniversary with something special.
Duncan said: "The band is going to be 20. There might be something in the pipeline but nothing is confirmed."
(Source: IANS)
