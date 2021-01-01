Watch Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh surprise Tony Kakkar during a live gig

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised Tony Kakkar during a live gig in Goa on December 31. Neha Kakkar was seen singing her popular song Nehu Da Vyah accompanied by her husband, Rohanpreet, as the crowd cheered them on.
A video doing rounds on the internet shows Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh twinning in black outfits and singing in front of 5,000 guests in Goa. Neha's brother and singer Tony Kakkar was seen wearing a black and white outfit in the video.
Watch the viral video here:
