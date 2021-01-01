Therapy should be mandatory for artists: Raghav Meattle

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle whose known for experinmenting different music styles spoke about the challenges this pandemic put on artists, especially w.r.t dealing with mental health.

"I strongly believe therapy should be mandatory for artists. being an artist is extremely isolating and lonely. Not a lot has changed for artists in this lockdown - most artists usually are holed up at home. I went through a slump last year and therapy, meditation has really helped me,"shared Raghav who sailed through the same boat.

While in 2020 he had spent his quarantine time doing something interesting.

"I built a community of young artists called ‘the conemunity’. I went live in an ice cream cone every night. It was really fun and I did meet over 400 young artists because of it," added Raghav giving an insight.

He had big projects done last year which included two hindi singles- Shor and Khwaab and now is soon to record some of his own music too.