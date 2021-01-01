Taylor Swift bits farewell to ‘weird’ 2020

MUMBAI: Long story short, it was a bad time. On Thursday (Dec. 31), Taylor Swift took to social media to bid adieu to the year 2020 in the most apropos way possible: wearing a giant bear costume.

"Bye 2020, it’s been weird," the superstar captioned a hilarious snap of herself looking rather dazed in the fuzzy brown getup, which came complete with the animal's snarling mouth for a hood.

Of course, if anyone's made the most of the bizarre year that's been 2020, it's Swift. After premiering her Miss Americana documentary at Sundance back in January and subsequently canceling her planned Lover Fest concerts on both coasts due to the coronavirus pandemic, the singer-songwriter proved that good can come out of bad by dropping not one but two surprise albums in the last half of the year with Folklore and and its companion album Evermore.

Both LPs debuted atop the Billboard 200 and earned Swift the seventh and eighth consecutive No. 1 albums of her career. (Folklore in particular, has spent eight nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 since its July release, and became the first and only studio set this year to sell more than one million copies back in October.)

Meanwhile, each studio set's lead single -- Folklore's cozy "Cardigan" and Evermore's witchy "Willow" -- also roared to the top of the Hot 100 upon release, making her the first artist in Billboard history to debut atop both charts simultaneously, and to do so not once but twice.

And as if releasing two surprise albums during a pandemic weren't enough, Swift also unveiled The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+, and remains hard at work re-recording the first five albums of her back catalog following the ongoing saga over ownership of her masters with Scooter Braun and her former label head Scott Borchetta. While Tay has yet to reveal when any of those re-recorded projects will be ready, she did give fans a sneak peek at the updated version of "Love Story" in early December thanks to a hilarious Match.com ad directed by her pal Ryan Reynolds.