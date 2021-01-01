Raja Kumari: Nepotism exists everywhere but when you hone your craft and master your own lane these things can’t limit you

MUMBAI: Fearless, vocal and one of the most sought after rappers is how one can describe Raja Kumari.

Rising to fame with songs like Bindis and Bangles, Kaun Hai Tu, Shook; Kumari has never failed to express her thoughts openly to the public. Well she did the same when we asked about Nepotism in the music industry.

"Nepotism exists everywhere but when you hone your craft and master your own lane these things can’t limit you. Music is more open than other industries. I do think the treatment of songwriters and singers when it comes to royalty splits can be improved," shared Kumari.

Meanwhile, she is working on her new EP and has released new song Peace.

She is also spending time with her new dog called Tara where she is been seen exploring the wilderness going on hikes. "I’ve also been practicing yoga, studying, and practicing dance routines. I’ve definitely taken the time to find my inner peace. I hope that by continuing to talk about mental health we can continue to break the stigma and courage people to open up about their feelings," added Kumari when asked on how is she taking care of her mental health.