01 Jan 2021

Learn how to share music to Instagram stories from Spotify, Apple Music, and more

MUMBAI: We can’t deny how art and music helped everyone survive the year 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past few months, I’ve discovered a lot of good songs that I’ve never even heard before and the same might be the case for you. If you’re looking for a way to easily share the songs you found with your friends, sharing them to Instagram Stories is an option that you should consider.

Share Songs to Instagram Stories
While some consider songs and playlists to be something personal and don’t share with anyone, others find joy in helping others find good music. If you’re someone willing to share songs, we will be explaining the method you can follow to quickly share songs to Instagram from your music streaming platform of choice. With all that said, let’s get started with the list.
Share Songs to Instagram Stories from Spotify
Spotify is the music streaming service that made sharing songs to social media platforms go mainstream. If you are a Spotify user wondering how to get started, here’s what you have to do. Play a song that you would like to share, tap on the vertical three dots icon at the top right corner, and choose ‘Share’.

From the Share sheet that appears now, tap on Instagram. The app will automatically generate the story with the song’s album art. Once it does all the heavy lifting for you, tap on the ‘Your story’ button to share the song. Your followers can then press the ‘Play on Spotify’ button to tune in to the song you just shared from their phone’s Spotify app. This is a Spotify tip everyone should know and you can learn more Spotify tips and tricks from our linked article.

Share Songs to Instagram Stories from Apple Music
Following Spotify’s lead, Apple Music recently added the feature to let users share songs on Instagram Stories. If you’re an Apple Music user, you can access the sharing settings by tapping on the three dots menu next to the song’s title and artist name. From the pop-up that appears now, tap on the ‘Share song’ option.

Here, choose ‘Instagram Stories’ from the list of available options. You can now add the song to your Instagram Story. Although Apple Music was late to the party, its implementation stands out. When you view a story that shares a song from Apple Music, you’ll notice a beautiful wave effect in the background, which elevates the aesthetics. It is undoubtedly my favorite implementation of the bunch. This way, you can easily share your top 25 most played songs for the listening pleasure of your Instagram followers as well.

Share Songs to Instagram Stories from TIDAL
TIDAL, the beloved music streaming service of audiophiles, has also gained Instagram Story sharing integration. To get started, tap on the vertical three dots menu at the bottom right corner. Once the pop-up appears with a set of options, choose ‘Share’.

Soon after you choose Share, TIDAL asks you to specify the target platform. As you can see below, the first option on the Share page is Instagram Stories. Tap on it and wait for the app to redirect you to Instagram.

Share Songs to Instagram Stories from SoundCloud
As far as song sharing from SoundCloud is concerned, the method is much more straightforward, thanks to the presence of the Share button right at the music player interface. All you have to do is tap on it and choose ‘Stories’ with the Instagram logo on it.

The rest of the process is quite simple. SoundCloud will take you to Instagram’s story adding page and you can tap to add the song to your story. The final story has a neat blur to it with SoundCloud’s logo and it looks decent enough.

Share Songs to Instagram Stories from JioSaavn
JioSaavn’s UI refresh update made it on par with leading music streaming services in terms of features. If JioSaavn is your preferred music streaming platform, here’s what you need to know to share songs from the app to Instagram. First up, tap on the vertical three dots menu to access the pop-up. Once the pop-up appears, tap on Share.

When the Share sheet opens, choose Instagram Stories. Within moments, JioSaavn will take you to Instagram and you can share that song you can’t get enough of with your friends and family.

Share Songs to Instagram Stories from Wynk Music
If you’re someone who uses Wynk Music, you can share songs to Instagram Stories. When you’re in the player interface, tap on ‘More’. You will then see the Share button as the first option. Tap on it and wait for Wynk Music to take you to Instagram’s story upload UI.

Unlike most apps on this list, Wynk Music relies on Android’s share sheet. As a result, you will have to spend a minute to spot ‘Instagram Stories’ from the list of available apps. Once you find it, tap on it to share the story. That said, I’m not happy with Wynk Music’s implementation. As you can see below, the developers have not added a direct option to open Wynk Music from Instagram and all you get is an album art with the app’s logo in it. In a way, you could say that Wynk Music reverse rickrolled me. I hope Wynk Music fixes this in a future update.

