Justin Bieber releases single 'Anyone' on New Year's Eve

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is capping off a very busy 2020 by giving Beliebers one more gift.
During the T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live With Justin Bieber special -- which aired at 10:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night (Dec. 31) here -- Bieber revealed that he debuted a brand-new track.
"Oh yeah I'm performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE," the singer said in a tweet on Wednesday.
The new song, co-written by Andrew Watt, will drop at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021. It will be accompanied by a visual directed by Colin Tilley.
“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said in a news release. “Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”
The latest single from JB comes on the heels of his recently released collaboration with Shawn Mendes on the ballad "Monster," which appears on Shawn's album Wonder, as well as the recent singles "Holy" and "Lonely." While the Bieber nation was super excited about new material, as noted by Uproxx, superfans remembered that in April Justin revealed that he'd just recorded a new song called, yup, "Anyone."
In the clip, Bieber is sitting at a piano, explaining that he's just written a new song, but when wife Hailey begs him to "sing a snippet" of it Justin demurs. "I can't... I can't do it," he says before dropping just the name. "It's my... this song? I love this song so much," says Hailey, grabbing the camera. "And I haven't heard him sing it yet, so I'm excited."
See Bieber's tweet and the April tease below.
Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night https://t.co/r5iaCnY2rW
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2020
Video of Justin Bieber saying that he recorded a new song called, “Anyone,” on Instagram Live today. (April 10) pic.twitter.com/2SqvdVgv6s
— Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 10, 2020
MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop’s best kept secret rapper and producer MC STAN has released the final and eponymous track from his six-part audio-visual...read more
MUMBAI: The upcoming biopic of composer N Dutta, also widely known as Datta Naik, aims at ensuring his legacy does not go unacknowledged, his son...read more
MUMBAI- ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse’ (hereinafter referred to as “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE”) connected year 2020 and 2021 with...read more
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised Tony Kakkar during a live gig in Goa on December 31. Neha Kakkar was seen singing her popular song...read more
MUMBAI: Fearless, vocal and one of the most sought after rappers is how one can describe Raja Kumari. Rising to fame with songs like Bindis and...read more