For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Jan 2021 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber releases single 'Anyone' on New Year's Eve

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is capping off a very busy 2020 by giving Beliebers one more gift.
During the T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live With Justin Bieber special -- which aired at 10:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night (Dec. 31) here -- Bieber revealed that he debuted a brand-new track.

"Oh yeah I'm performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE," the singer said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The new song, co-written by Andrew Watt, will drop at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021. It will be accompanied by a visual directed by Colin Tilley.
“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said in a news release. “Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”
The latest single from JB comes on the heels of his recently released collaboration with Shawn Mendes on the ballad "Monster," which appears on Shawn's album Wonder, as well as the recent singles "Holy" and "Lonely." While the Bieber nation was super excited about new material, as noted by Uproxx, superfans remembered that in April Justin revealed that he'd just recorded a new song called, yup, "Anyone."

In the clip, Bieber is sitting at a piano, explaining that he's just written a new song, but when wife Hailey begs him to "sing a snippet" of it Justin demurs. "I can't... I can't do it," he says before dropping just the name. "It's my... this song? I love this song so much," says Hailey, grabbing the camera. "And I haven't heard him sing it yet, so I'm excited."
See Bieber's tweet and the April tease below.

Tags
Justin Biebar New Year Colin Tilley music
Related news
News | 01 Jan 2021

BIG HIT LABELS '2021 New Year's Eve live' connected the global audience with music

MUMBAI- ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse’ (hereinafter referred to as “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE”) connected year 2020 and 2021 with music and performances enjoyed together with viewers all around the world.

read more
News | 01 Jan 2021

Taylor Swift bits farewell to ‘weird’ 2020

MUMBAI: Long story short, it was a bad time. On Thursday (Dec. 31), Taylor Swift took to social media to bid adieu to the year 2020 in the most apropos way possible: wearing a giant bear costume.

read more
News | 01 Jan 2021

Cult rapper-producer MC Stan releases final, title track of audio-visual project Tadipaar

MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop’s best kept secret rapper and producer MC STAN has released the final and eponymous track from his six-part audio-visual project Tadipaar just short of midnight on December 31, 2020.

read more
News | 01 Jan 2021

Therapy should be mandatory for artists: Raghav Meattle

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle whose known for experinmenting different music styles spoke about the challenges this pandemic put on artists, especially w.r.t dealing with mental health.

read more
News | 01 Jan 2021

Raja Kumari: Nepotism exists everywhere but when you hone your craft and master your own lane these things can’t limit you

MUMBAI: Fearless, vocal and one of the most sought after rappers is how one can describe Raja Kumari.

read more

RnM Biz

News
List of Music apps that entertained us in 2020

MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more

News
Bombay HC orders: You need to pay for the music you play

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more

News
Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

top# 5 articles

1
Cult rapper-producer MC Stan releases final, title track of audio-visual project Tadipaar

MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop’s best kept secret rapper and producer MC STAN has released the final and eponymous track from his six-part audio-visual...read more

2
Biopic to ensure composer N Dutta's legacy is not unacknowledged: Son Roop Naik

MUMBAI: The upcoming biopic of composer N Dutta, also widely known as Datta Naik, aims at ensuring his legacy does not go unacknowledged, his son...read more

3
BIG HIT LABELS '2021 New Year's Eve live' connected the global audience with music

MUMBAI- ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse’ (hereinafter referred to as “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE”) connected year 2020 and 2021 with...read more

4
Watch Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh surprise Tony Kakkar during a live gig

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised Tony Kakkar during a live gig in Goa on December 31. Neha Kakkar was seen singing her popular song...read more

5
Raja Kumari: Nepotism exists everywhere but when you hone your craft and master your own lane these things can’t limit you

MUMBAI: Fearless, vocal and one of the most sought after rappers is how one can describe Raja Kumari. Rising to fame with songs like Bindis and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games