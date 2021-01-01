Justin Bieber releases single 'Anyone' on New Year's Eve

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is capping off a very busy 2020 by giving Beliebers one more gift.

During the T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live With Justin Bieber special -- which aired at 10:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night (Dec. 31) here -- Bieber revealed that he debuted a brand-new track.

"Oh yeah I'm performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE," the singer said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The new song, co-written by Andrew Watt, will drop at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021. It will be accompanied by a visual directed by Colin Tilley.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said in a news release. “Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

The latest single from JB comes on the heels of his recently released collaboration with Shawn Mendes on the ballad "Monster," which appears on Shawn's album Wonder, as well as the recent singles "Holy" and "Lonely." While the Bieber nation was super excited about new material, as noted by Uproxx, superfans remembered that in April Justin revealed that he'd just recorded a new song called, yup, "Anyone."

In the clip, Bieber is sitting at a piano, explaining that he's just written a new song, but when wife Hailey begs him to "sing a snippet" of it Justin demurs. "I can't... I can't do it," he says before dropping just the name. "It's my... this song? I love this song so much," says Hailey, grabbing the camera. "And I haven't heard him sing it yet, so I'm excited."

See Bieber's tweet and the April tease below.

Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night https://t.co/r5iaCnY2rW — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2020