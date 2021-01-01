Hailey Baldwin: Plant-based diet wasn't for me

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Baldwin, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, gave up dairy and meat during lockdown. However, she now says the plant-based diet she was following is not for her.
"I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils," Baldwin told Harper's Bazaar magazine according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.
Looking back at lockdown, Baldwin says it was really tough because her busy life came to a "complete standstill".
"It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle, where I'm constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine. I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles... I also recently started to box for some cardio," she pointed out.
She added that she found that "remembering the combinations and learning how to move your body in boxing has been good for mental health".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: It’s been a hell of a year and not in a good way.read more
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: Legendary English singer-songwriter Elton John says he is tired of singing the same hit songs over and over again at concerts. "I'm lucky to...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi has teamed up with composers Salim-Sulaiman for their song Jheeni jheeni. She says blending languages and genres...read more
MUMBAI: Fearless, vocal and one of the most sought after rappers is how one can describe Raja Kumari. Rising to fame with songs like Bindis and...read more
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised Tony Kakkar during a live gig in Goa on December 31. Neha Kakkar was seen singing her popular song...read more
MUMBAI: Long story short, it was a bad time. On Thursday (Dec. 31), Taylor Swift took to social media to bid adieu to the year 2020 in the most...read more