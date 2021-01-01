Hailey Baldwin: Plant-based diet wasn't for me

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Baldwin, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, gave up dairy and meat during lockdown. However, she now says the plant-based diet she was following is not for her.

"I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils," Baldwin told Harper's Bazaar magazine according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.

Looking back at lockdown, Baldwin says it was really tough because her busy life came to a "complete standstill".

"It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle, where I'm constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine. I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles... I also recently started to box for some cardio," she pointed out.

She added that she found that "remembering the combinations and learning how to move your body in boxing has been good for mental health".

(Source: IANS)