Cult rapper-producer MC Stan releases final, title track of audio-visual project Tadipaar

MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop’s best kept secret rapper and producer MC STAN has released the final and eponymous track from his six-part audio-visual project Tadipaar just short of midnight on December 31, 2020.

‘Tadipaar’ keeps alive MC STAN’s tradition of a New Year’s Eve release – ‘Khuja mat’ and ‘Astagfirullah’ dropped on NYE 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Tadipaar is a story told through six songs and six videos of MC STAN’s life in Pune and captures his experiences with the police, fame and infamy and what led to his ‘exile’ from Pune to Mumbai – the final act of tadipaar[1].

MC STAN’s unrestrained, sharp writing and versatility as a beatmaker has won him lakhs of fans and 2020 has seen the rapper-producer add to that tally with regular releases through the year.

“I know most people don't have time to listen to stories about someone's life, but for those who are, this project and this song is for them,” says MC STAN dedicating Tadipaar to his fans who have spread his music far and wide.

“Through Tadipaar I have tried sharing a lot of things I’ve seen and experienced growing up both good and bad, and finally my move from Pune to Mumbai. I have learnt, and would like to tell my audience also, to think practically and not emotionally,” he adds.

Tadipaar serves as a showcase for MC STAN’s versatility as a rapper and producer, that isn’t tethered to genre classifications or trends. The six-track release is an intensely personal project and like all other previous songs in the project, ‘Tadipaar’ is also semi-autobiographical.

The finale runs 14 seconds short of eight minutes and showcases MC STAN the storyteller alongside the rapper.

In ‘Tadipaar’, MC STAN’s writing is conversational, peppered with cussing, a bit of braggadocio and bluntness about the realities of a life on the streets.

“This song captures the act of ‘tadipaar’ and why I moved from Pune to Mumbai. Now maybe people will stop asking what tadipaar means!” MC STAN jokes. “Even though this song runs over 7½ minutes, there’s still so much more to share. This song will resonate more with people who’ve lived the kind of life that I talk about in the song but hopefully people will love and like the song even if they don’t identify with it,” he adds.

Watch the video for ‘Tadipaar’ here:

Previously released songs from the project include ‘Hosh mai aa’, ‘Ek din pyaar’, ‘307’, ‘Numberkari’ and ‘Amin’ – all of which have been viewed millions of times on YouTube by fans.

Who is MC STAN?

A pioneer as much as a product of the Pune hip-hop scene, MC STAN is a creative powerhouse whose fame and fanbase grows with every release.

Altaf Tadavi, popularly known as MC STAN, has come a long way from the narrow lanes of Tadiwala Road – where he grew up listening to qawwali. He started his hip-hop journey by sharing videos of him rapping on WhatsApp but soon became an enigmatic phenomenon thanks to an incredible online community of fans who have helped his songs reach audiences in India and around the world.

Over the last 18 months, MC STAN has gained more than 750,000 subscribers on YouTube for his stylised videos and raw, straight-talking verses.