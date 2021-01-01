BIG HIT LABELS '2021 New Year's Eve live' connected the global audience with music

MUMBAI- ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse’ (hereinafter referred to as “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE”) connected year 2020 and 2021 with music and performances enjoyed together with viewers all around the world.

“2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE” held on December 31, 2020, featured artists under the Big Hit Labels—LEE HYUN, BUMZU, NU’EST, BTS, GFRIEND, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN to present a 180 minute long show and perform 32 songs.

The show’s theme revolved around “We’ve connected” and bridged artists to artists, fans to fans, artists to fans and the end of 2020 to the beginning of 2021. What made the event more special was that it marked the first concert where Big Hit Labels artists gathered in one place.

The live show was primarily planned to be held both online and offline, but the COVID-19 situation led it to be a livestream only. The show surpassed the limitation in face-to-face encounters and offered global viewers a wide array of special contents such as the online MEET&GREET (where fans could see their artist in a studio separate from the stage) and the Global Connect Stage featuring Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki.

“2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE” also boasted five massive stages customized for each artist. It utilized AR and XR for a more vivid performance and hologram technology to create a stage never seen before. Viewers could watch the show in 4K and six HD multiview screens.

The setlist was fully packed with the best performances of Big Hit Labels artists, with a mix of live and pre-recorded stages.

.part1. “WE” Connect

Under the theme of “We’ve connected,” this year’s music, performances and stages were tagged into the sub themes “WE,” “RE,” “NEW” and “2021 Connect”.

The opening “WE” began with the leaders of the Big Hit Labels artist groups (LEE HYUN, BUMZU, JR, RM, SOWON, SOOBIN, JUNGWON). They symbolically opened the door for each other to show the connection to the new world as well as convey that artists are connected to global fans through music. Moving on, ENHYPEN showcased a spectacular performance of their lead single “Given-Taken,” “Let Me In (20 CUBE)”, and “10 Months” from their debut album BORDER : DAY ONE.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER followed with a performance of their lead single “Can’t You See Me?” from The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY. They proved their powerful stage presence with performances of “PUMA”, as well as “We Lost The Summer,” “Wishlist,” and “Blue Hour” from minisode1 : Blue Hour.

BUMZU and LEE HYUN showcased performances that highlighted their wide musical spectrum. BUMZU sang a medley of “GIVE IT 2 U”, “Forever Young”, and “Ddanddara” and showed off his explosive vocals with “BEAUTIFUL”. LEE HYUN sang “Akdam” and “You are the best of my life” with his attractive voice heightening the energy of the show.

.part2. “RE” Connect

“RE” introduced a stage filled with music and performances reinterpreted by new genres, musical instruments, and collaborations with other artists. Among these collaborations was with the late artist Shin Hae-chul, whose preexisting video data and unreleased sound sources were processed as a hologram through 3D modelling made possible by AI technology. “What Do You Really Want,” an unreleased prototype track of the late artist was reinterpreted by REN of NU’EST, HUENINGKAI of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and JAY of ENHYPEN along with the hologram of Shin Hae-chul.

Shin Hae-chul’s megahit “To You” was rearranged with Korean traditional sonic elements and performed by BUMZU, BAEKHO of NU’EST, YUJU of GFRIEND, TAEHYUN of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and HEESEUNG of ENHYPEN together with hologrammed Shin.

.part3. “NEW” Connect

The pandemic saw many changes for the ways of the world. Artists connected with the world through new music and new ways in the next themed stage: “NEW.” Vivid AR and special effects provided plenty of visual attractions for the show.

GFRIEND opened their stage with the “Time for the moon night,” the lead single to their EP of the same name. The group continued their performance with “Crossroads” from :LABYRINTH, “Apple” from :Song of the Sirens, and “MAGO” from :Walpurgis Night.

Up next was NU’EST, who started their performance on a stage that resembled a chess board. Together with dancers and an orchestra, NU’EST performed a special mashup of seven tracks including the lead single of their 4th EP “OVERCOME,” “Love Paint (every afternoon),” “BET BET,” “Shadow,” “I’m in Trouble,” “LOVE ME” and “Drive.”

Grammy-nominated BTS rose to the stage with their chart-topping single “Dynamite,” a first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a Korean act. The global superstars continued their performance with “Best Of Me” from their EP LOVE YOURSELF ‘Her’.

.part4. “2021 CONNECT”

“2021 CONNECT” bid farewell to 2020 and welcomed a more hopeful 2021.

The show continued on with the “Global Connect Stage” where BTS performed “Make It Right (feat. Lauv)” against acoustic guitar strings together with Lauv who joined the stage with the help of the hologram technology. The band then performed their smash hits “MIC DROP (Feat. Steve Aoki)” and “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)” accompanied by Steve Aoki and Halsey respectively on the big LED screen. “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE” closed its 3 hour long stages with BTS’ lead single “Life Goes On” from their BE (Deluxe Edition) album, sending a message of hope and consolation.

The show delivered a special concert experience in a time when in person encounters are hampered by the pandemic. “NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE” will unfold a new “music story” every year through performances that bring artists and the audience closer together.