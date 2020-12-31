The Weeknd's new album about Covid, Black Lives Matter

MUMBAI: Singer The Weeknd says his next album will be inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and Covid-19 pandemic.
In an interview with TMRW, the singer, whose After Hours tour was postponed due to the pandemic, shared what to expect in his new album, reports billboard.com.
"I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road...The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me," he said.
"I was laser focused back then and I'm laser focused right now. This has been the story of my 20s. I feel like I spent the last 10 years creating a sound and most of my career, I've either been running away from it or duplicating it. After Hours was the perfect piece of art for me to show my tenure in the industry," he added.
Talking about his musical journey, he said: "My natural singing voice was inspired and shaped by Ethiopian music. The older I got, I was exposed to more music, and my voice became a chameleon going into different characters with each album. By following my own path and breaking industry norms, it seems to be influencing others."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more
MUMBAI: As 2020 comes to an end, STMPD RCRDS has the final bang to ring in the new year. Just as previous years they lined up some of the most...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa topped charts this year on Youtube as the most-streamed Indian music artists in 2020, while the likes of K-pop...read more
MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekend given with the current restrictions levied...read more
MUMBAI: David Guetta will be live from the city of lights on New Year’s Eve, bringing some love and light to households worldwide, by playing an...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Madonna is enjoying a homecoming trip to Malawi in Africa with her kids. She had adopted four of her children from the East African...read more