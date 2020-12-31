For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  31 Dec 2020

As the New Year commences, Tips Industries Ltd is excited to launch "Tips Ibadat" with content beautifully made from the heart to soothe the soul!

MUMBAI: Tips Ibadat music is curated primarily to be in Hindi and Urdu. In-keeping with honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's vision to support our rich national heritage by promoting our languages through the digital medium. We at Tips Industries are dedicated to making Modiji's dream a reality and, to that end, will release all videos with Hindi & Urdu transcripts.

The journey of Tips Ibadat began a few months ago when we set out on a path to create music to thank the Almighty for his blessings. A reminder that even in the most disturbing times, prayer & faith provide the soothing balm and anchoring force we need.

Music is a universal language. When coupled with Hindi and Urdu languages' beautiful heritage, it can encourage the youth to be grateful & believe in the power of prayer, which is a blessing in itself.
At Tips Industries, in keeping with our rich national heritage, we believe in celebrating diversity through great inclusivity.

Kumar Taurani says “It’s the right time to introduce content that encourages the youth to have stronger faith and music is a great way towards it. We are currently working with living legends and also a lot of young artists because we have always believed that it’s important to promote young talent”

Tips Ibadat launches on 1st Jan 2021 and the first release is Rehbar Tu sung by a very young & talented girl, Yumna Ajin

