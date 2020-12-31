STMPD RCRDS closes the year with 2020 Mixtape

MUMBAI: As 2020 comes to an end, STMPD RCRDS has the final bang to ring in the new year. Just as previous years they lined up some of the most exciting STMPD releases of the year in their 2020 Mixtape.
THINK DEVELOPMENT
LISTEN TO SIDE A HERE
The Mixtape consists of a side A and B, with a dance and house focused side. In total the mixes contain more than 40 STMPD RCRDS tracks of over 50 different artists, featuring STMPD regulars such as DubVision, Justin Mylo, Julian Jordan, Seth Hills, Matt Nash and many more.
Even though 2020 has proven to be a challenging year, STMPD RCRDS hasn’t been at a stand still. Adapting to the changes in society quickly they managed to host several editions of STMPD RCRDS Festivals, continue their STMPD Radio series and release lots of great music.
Meanwhile label boss Martin Garrix is gearing up for his Tomorrowland New Years Eve performance where he announced to be playing many brand new IDs, including lots of new STMPD RCRDS music. Be sure to keep an eye on the STMPD RCRDS socials for exclusive snippets of those.
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more
MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa topped charts this year on Youtube as the most-streamed Indian music artists in 2020, while the likes of K-pop...read more
MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekend given with the current restrictions levied...read more
MUMBAI: David Guetta will be live from the city of lights on New Year’s Eve, bringing some love and light to households worldwide, by playing an...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Madonna is enjoying a homecoming trip to Malawi in Africa with her kids. She had adopted four of her children from the East African...read more
Bira 91 wraps up the year with its ‘Always Summer’ music video featuring Prateek Kuhad MUMBAI: Bira 91, one of the fastest-growing beer brands in the...read more