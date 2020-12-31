Rapper Siri Narayan on changes she expects in the music industry: I want more unconventional and bold moves to be made

MUMBAI: Fans of rapper Siri Narayan may love the way she lit up the hip-hop scene in the country with her vivacious moves and for rapping in multiple languages, but they might not know that this Bengaluru-based artiste has learnt Carnatic music and can play the veena too. She is one of the few female rappers in the country who raps in Kannada, Telugu, English, and Hindi and was recently nominated for the MTV EMAs.

In a recent chit chat with Radioandmusic.com, Siri expressed on the changes she feels need to be made w.r.t the music industry.

"This is one of the highly creative industries and I would want more unconventional and bold moves to be made on the business aspect. We do have people making them already and blessed to know some of them myself, but need more of it in big numbers for the Indie scene. Less “corporate-y” you know," she explained.

Meanwhile, the rapper is busy with a ton of upcoming projects which will be releasing soon.

Most recent one is called ‘YAARU’, produced by AAKASH. She has two more immediate releases in the pipeline, one is called ‘Beda Beda’ soon to be released under AO. And another track is with Sez On The Beat.

Furthermore she also opened up on how earlier the lockdown bit was a challenging period for her.

"I have seen some of my worse days in life during the lockdown itself so it definitely wasn’t all rosy, but I have only learnt from it. There isn’t another option but to learn is there? I definitely was grateful to have a roof over my head and whatever similar privileges I have. As many in our country / world this pandemic cost their lives. I am extremely lucky like that. Got to incorporate some of my vulnerable side into music. Connected more and better with friends and family," revealed Siri.

