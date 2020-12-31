Madonna on 'homecoming' trip with family to Africa

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna is enjoying a homecoming trip to Malawi in Africa with her kids. She had adopted four of her children from the East African nation.
The 62-year-old pop icon's son David Banda, 15, and daughter Mercy James, 14, as well as her eight-year-old twin girls Stella and Estere, were all born in Malawi.
She also has two biological children -- Lourdes, 24, with her former personal trainer Carlos Leon, and Rocco, 20, with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.
Madonna took to Instagram to share videos and photos from her trip. One of her kids could be seen looking out of the window during their flight.
On arrival, Madonna posted a clip of Mercy swinging. She also shared a photo of their vacation residence, a two-storey house with a thatch roof.
(Source: IANS)
