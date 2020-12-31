Guru Randhawa , the only Indian artist features on Youtube's list of most streamed artist in 2020

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa topped charts this year on Youtube as the most-streamed Indian music artists in 2020, while the likes of K-pop phenomenon BTS, Ariana Grande and J Balvin were among the other most streamed global artists on Youtube this year. With over 2.5 Billion views on his songs, Indian artist Guru Randhawa beats global artist like The Weekend, Dua Lipa, lady Gaga and etc.
The Punjabi star who has to his credit massive musical hits such as Patola, Lahore, Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani, High Rated Gabru to name a few, has always been in news for his body of work. Coming from a small town to being the most viewed singer on YouTube, the Lahore singer has been instrumental in bridging the gap between India and the West by getting renowned faces from the global music circuit in his videos. In 2020, he made his fans dance to singles like “Nach meri rani” and “Baby girl”.
Ready to end the year with a bang, the singer is all set to perform for New years eve today in Goa at Casino Pride. Recently the singer posted a dashing picture in Goa.
From topping Billboard charts to international collaborations to being the only singer at Milan Fashion week to making history with the highest gathered crowd for a live concert, the singer has successfully carved a beautiful journey for him coming from humble beginnings.
