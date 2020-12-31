Big B makes music with Aaradhya, Aishwarya and Abhishek

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday tweeted images from a recording session where he is seen collaborating with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya.
In one image, he poses with Aaradhya, with a mic in front of them, and in another picture Aaradhya's parents Abhishek and Aishwarya look excited about their daughter recording with Big B.
"When granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music," Big B wrote while sharing the picture.
In one image, the Bachchans are seen smiling for the camera with Big B flashing a victory sign. Aaradhya looks ready to record wearing headphones.
Big B also posted a family picture from the recording room.
"And the celebrations begin... but for what... its just another day another year... big deal ! Better off making music with the family," he tweeted.
The picture shows Big B and Aaradhya sitting on a couch, as Aishwarya cheers for her daughter with Abhishek also visible in the frame.
Big B did not give details of the family project.
The 78-year-old veteran will soon be seen with Emraan Hashmi in "Chehre", and in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund". In Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
Big B's upcoming roster also has "Mayday", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Devgn. His other forthcoming release is an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
(Source: IANS)
