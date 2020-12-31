Asim Riaz: I am still the same guy but now with more responsibilities

MUMBAI: Popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz who recently featured in song Veham alongside Sakshi Malik opened up on Radioandmusic.com that he wants to be a part of an action cum romantic pack genre.

He is all in a mood to try something new too and is focusing on developing himself. In the chat he expressed that he has more responsibilities now and is all gearing up.

“My fans have supported me so much and each time I feel like doing something for them. Actually after getting everything I did not change as a person. This is the impact of the consistency of my hard work and I am always working on doing my best,” added Asim.

“I am still the same guy but now with more responsibilities, nothing has changed me,” added Asim who has a huge fanbase.

He has also motivated fans with a powerful message.

In a further chat, he also elaborated on his collaboration with DJ Snake and gave a gist about his upcoming projects.

