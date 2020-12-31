Asim Riaz: I am still the same guy but now with more responsibilities

MUMBAI: Popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz who recently featured in song Veham alongside Sakshi Malik opened up on Radioandmusic.com that he wants to be a part of an action cum romantic pack genre.
He is all in a mood to try something new too and is focusing on developing himself. In the chat he expressed that he has more responsibilities now and is all gearing up.
“My fans have supported me so much and each time I feel like doing something for them. Actually after getting everything I did not change as a person. This is the impact of the consistency of my hard work and I am always working on doing my best,” added Asim.
“I am still the same guy but now with more responsibilities, nothing has changed me,” added Asim who has a huge fanbase.
He has also motivated fans with a powerful message.
Click here to view the interview:
In a further chat, he also elaborated on his collaboration with DJ Snake and gave a gist about his upcoming projects.
Stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com for more updates on Asim Riaz.
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more
MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik says his new year resolution is to quit smoking. Amaal announced his resolution for 2021 on Wednesday along with the...read more
MUMBAI: Tips Ibadat music is curated primarily to be in Hindi and Urdu. In-keeping with honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's vision to...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa topped charts this year on Youtube as the most-streamed Indian music artists in 2020, while the likes of K-pop...read more
MUMBAI: This 2020 was not just about the pandemic but also a ton happened in the entertainment space too. Amid the ups and downs sectors faced there...read more
MUMBAI: Filmmaker-actor Nandita Das on Wednesday mourned the loss of legendary music director Shantanu Mohapatra, saying it is a pity that amazing...read more