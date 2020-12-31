Aditya Narayan's pajamas tore during wedding!

MUMBAI: Singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan has opened up about an embarrassing incident that happened during his recent wedding to actress Shweta Agarwal.
Aditya has shared many romantic photos and videos of his wedding on Instagram. Now, he has revealed one embarrassing incident that happened during the ceremony.
"When the varmala (exchanging of garlands between bride and groom) was happening, my friends picked me up and during that time my pajamas got torn. It was so embarrassing. I had no clue what to do," said Aditya.
"I tried my make-up person's pajamas. It did not fit. Luckily my friend Chinku wore pajamas that fit me perfectly. So, I performed all the rituals in his pajamas! This story would always be one of the most embarrassing stories of my life," he added.
He shared the details of the incident during a Shaadi special episode of the music reality show, "Indian Idol" season 12, which he hosts.
(Source: IANS)
