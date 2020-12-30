For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2020 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Sajid Khan opens up on his last composition with brother Wajid

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer-singer Sajid Khan says the anthem for reality show, Indian Pro Music League, is close to his heart because it is one of the last compositions he created with his late brother Wajid Khan.

"In my entire career, the ‘Indian Pro Music League Anthem' has taken me the longest time to compose and record. Wajid and I were kicked about it when it came to us and we worked on it day and night," Sajid recalled.

"This is one of our last pieces of composition together and, hence, I am very emotional about it and it is very close to my heart," he added.

Talking about the track, Sajid said: "What makes this even more magical is that we have 18 top singers singing such an anthem for the very first time. Talking about the anthem, it is quite different from our usual compositions. It is upbeat, charged with passion and has a lot of regional flavours to it. I can't wait and watch to see the audience's reaction."

The anthem was unveiled at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 on December 27. The music league will have six teams representing different regions of India. Each of these six teams are supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities, and will have top playback singers as their captains.

The track is sung by 12 playback singers who will be seen as team captains on the show. Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, and Shilpa Rao have been signed on to captain the six zonal teams.

The ambassadors of the league's zonal teams are Shraddha Kapoor and Govinda with their families. Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina are seen grooving to the spirited track.

Apart from the 12 captains, the track also features the vocal stylings of the six reality stars -- Purva Mantri, Rupali Jagga, Hemant Brijwasi, Salman Ali, Rituraj Mohanty and Ankush Bhardwaj, who are a part of the six zonal teams.

The show will air on Zee TV soon.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sajid Khan Rajkummar Rao Riteish Deshmukh Bobby Deol
Related news
News | 18 Nov 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali unveils reprised version of 'Tum hi aana'

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has dedicated her new reprised version of Tum hi aana to everyone who believes in love.The song had originally featured in the 2019 film Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2020

Anurag Basu, Bhushan Kumar and Pritam have a special liking for Ludo's next song 'Hardum Humdum'!

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Basu and composer Pritam have delivered some of the most memorable music albums together. Joining them with this multi starrer comic crime caper, Ludo, is Bhushan Kumar who has worked with the director-music director last on Jagga Jasoos.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2020

Priyanka on Nick's birthday: So grateful you were born

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a mushy birthday message for her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas, who turned 28 on Wednesday. She said she is so grateful that he was born.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2020

Wajid's loss is 'like losing a piece of my heart': Sajid Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer-singer Sajid Khan says losing his brother Wajid Khan was like losing a piece of his heart, adding that Wajid continues to live in everyone's hearts thanks to his art.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2020

Lyricist Kaushal Kishore on what inspired him to pen 'Muskurayega India'

MUMBAI: Kaushal Kishore is perhaps the least familiar name associated with the song "Muskurayega India" that has been creating waves on social media, though he is certainly not the least important.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nandita Das mourns Odia composer Shantanu Mohapatra's demise

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-actor Nandita Das on Wednesday mourned the loss of legendary music director Shantanu Mohapatra, saying it is a pity that amazing...read more

2
Iggy Azalea is giving Playboi Carti a "Chance to Do Right" by their baby Onyx

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea says she is giving Playboi Carti another chance to "do right" by their baby son Onyx, after slamming him for not spending the...read more

3
Kailash Kher remembers AR Rahman's mother as 'kindness personified'

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher on Tuesday, mourned the demise of renowned music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum, calling her kindness...read more

4
David Guetta reveals his New Year’s Eve “United at Home” livestream at the Louvre in front of its iconic pyramid, as he unites fans globally to raise funds for those in need.

MUMBAI: David Guetta will be live from the city of lights on New Year’s Eve, bringing some love and light to households worldwide, by playing an...read more

5
BTS vs. Blackpink - Decoding feelings in K-Pop

MUMBAI: Calling all BTS Army and Blinks! Do you know who has more heart in K-pop? Are Boy bands or Girl groups more likely to share their feelings?...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games