Nandita Das mourns Odia composer Shantanu Mohapatra's demise

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-actor Nandita Das on Wednesday mourned the loss of legendary music director Shantanu Mohapatra, saying it is a pity that amazing artistes like him go unnoticed.
The actress took to Twitter to express her views.
"Another great loss. We came from the same town, Baripada. So many evenings of singing, stories and warmth. Pity, amazing artists in diff parts of the country go unnoticed by the rest of the country...world. Music director Shantanu Mohapatra no more," Nandita wrote.
Shantanu Mohapatra passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night. He was 84 and was suffering from acute pneumonia and old-age related ailments.
The late composer has been associated with the Odia music industry for almost 60 years. He has many firsts to his credits in the field of Odia music as a composer.
Mohapatra also worked with several Bollywood artistes including Lata Mangeshkar, Mohd Rafi, Manna Dey, Usha Mangeshkar, Suresh Wadekar, Anuradha Paudwal, Usha Uthup, and Kavita Krishnamurthy.
(Source: IANS)
