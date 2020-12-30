Mohammad Irfan of Murder 2 and Kick fame lends his voice to Bolo Hau’s title track

MUMBAI: Jahnavi Dhanrajgir and Ankit Rathi's upcoming Bollywood feature film 'Bolo Hau- Say Yes To Love' released its title track- 'Bolo Hauu' a funky and groovy dance number. Sung by Mohammed Irfan, the music is composed & lyrics written by Abid Shah.
Watch the title song -
After mesmerising the audiences with his soulful voice with many Bollywood hit numbers, in 'Murder-2’, 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', ‘Baarish’ from ‘Yaariyan’, 'Banjaara' from ‘Ek Villan’, 'Tu Hi Tu' from 'Kick' and many more, Singer Mohammed Irfan has lent his voice for this song.
Talking about the song, Irfan said, “The title song 'Bolo Hauu' is a foot tapping, and a fun song, it'll make you groove to it. I'm happy with the initial response of the song. The team is young and upbeat, it was very refreshing to work with them, the energy was infectious and then I hope I get to collaborate more with the Dharnrajgirs and Abid. “.
Directed by Yesteryear Actor Tarun Dhanrajgir, 'Bolo Hau - Say Yes to Love' which stars Jahnavi Dhanrajgir, Ankit Rathi in lead roles, is slated for a theatrical release on 15th January 2021.
