Kailash Kher remembers AR Rahman's mother as 'kindness personified'

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher on Tuesday, mourned the demise of renowned music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum, calling her kindness personified.
The singer took to his verified Twitter account to share his memories of staying at Rahman's place for a music recording about 15 to 16 years ago, and the care given by the composer's late mother.
"Fifteen to 16 years ago I was fortunate enough to do a tour with AR Rahman sahab and stay at his place for music recording. At that time Amma Kareema Begum used to take care of me as if I'm her son. She has become one with God now, I'm praying for her departed soul #kindnesspersonified prayers," Kher tweeted in Hindi.
Other singers and musicians, too, have expressed condolences for Rahman and his family since Monday, when Rahman shared the news.
"@arrahman ji. Deeply saddened by your irreparable loss. I share in your grief and may her gentle soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences," tweeted legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
"Heartfelt condolences my dear brother! Losing a parent is the toughest moment in one's life. No words can reduce the pain. I know what you must be feeling...May Allah SWT bless your dear Mother in Jannat-Ul-Firdaus..." shared singer Adnan Sami.
"Very sorry for your loss AR. We pray that Amma gets Jannat-Ul-firdaus," wrote composer Salim Merchant.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more
MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more
MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea says she is giving Playboi Carti another chance to "do right" by their baby son Onyx, after slamming him for not spending the...read more
MUMBAI: David Guetta will be live from the city of lights on New Year’s Eve, bringing some love and light to households worldwide, by playing an...read more
MUMBAI: Calling all BTS Army and Blinks! Do you know who has more heart in K-pop? Are Boy bands or Girl groups more likely to share their feelings?...read more
MUMBAI: Only 4 days left until it’s New Year’s Eve! Dive into the magical world of Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 with the world premiere of a 5-minute part...read more
Bira 91 wraps up the year with its ‘Always Summer’ music video featuring Prateek Kuhad MUMBAI: Bira 91, one of the fastest-growing beer brands in the...read more