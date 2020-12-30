For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2020 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

Kailash Kher remembers AR Rahman's mother as 'kindness personified'

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher on Tuesday, mourned the demise of renowned music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum, calling her kindness personified.

The singer took to his verified Twitter account to share his memories of staying at Rahman's place for a music recording about 15 to 16 years ago, and the care given by the composer's late mother.

"Fifteen to 16 years ago I was fortunate enough to do a tour with AR Rahman sahab and stay at his place for music recording. At that time Amma Kareema Begum used to take care of me as if I'm her son. She has become one with God now, I'm praying for her departed soul #kindnesspersonified prayers," Kher tweeted in Hindi.

Other singers and musicians, too, have expressed condolences for Rahman and his family since Monday, when Rahman shared the news.

"@arrahman ji. Deeply saddened by your irreparable loss. I share in your grief and may her gentle soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences," tweeted legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

"Heartfelt condolences my dear brother! Losing a parent is the toughest moment in one's life. No words can reduce the pain. I know what you must be feeling...May Allah SWT bless your dear Mother in Jannat-Ul-Firdaus..." shared singer Adnan Sami.

"Very sorry for your loss AR. We pray that Amma gets Jannat-Ul-firdaus," wrote composer Salim Merchant.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kailash Kher AR Rahman Lata Mangeshkar music
Related news
News | 30 Dec 2020

Armaan Malik: I feel Indian artists (especially musicians) aren't appreciated enough on the home turf

MUMBAI: Popular music artist Armaan Malik opened up frankly on what he thinks about the current scenario of the music industry in India.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2020

Mohammad Irfan of Murder 2 and Kick fame lends his voice to Bolo Hau’s title track

MUMBAI: Jahnavi Dhanrajgir and Ankit Rathi's upcoming Bollywood feature film 'Bolo Hau- Say Yes To Love' released its title track- 'Bolo Hauu' a funky and groovy dance number. Sung by Mohammed Irfan, the music is composed & lyrics written by Abid Shah. Watch the title song -

read more
News | 30 Dec 2020

David Guetta reveals his New Year’s Eve “United at Home” livestream at the Louvre in front of its iconic pyramid, as he unites fans globally to raise funds for those in need.

MUMBAI: David Guetta will be live from the city of lights on New Year’s Eve, bringing some love and light to households worldwide, by playing an exclusive set in front of Paris’ most famous museum, the Louvre.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2020

BTS vs. Blackpink - Decoding feelings in K-Pop

MUMBAI: Calling all BTS Army and Blinks! Do you know who has more heart in K-pop? Are Boy bands or Girl groups more likely to share their feelings?

read more
News | 30 Dec 2020

Willy recalls an era where DJs were not given much regard at a function; says people’s mindset has changed now

MUMBAI: DJ Willy, a Mumbai based DJ, with a keen knowledge of technical and interactive skills both in his music and performances harked back to the time when people looked up to DJs very differently.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Iggy Azalea is giving Playboi Carti a "Chance to Do Right" by their baby Onyx

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea says she is giving Playboi Carti another chance to "do right" by their baby son Onyx, after slamming him for not spending the...read more

2
David Guetta reveals his New Year’s Eve “United at Home” livestream at the Louvre in front of its iconic pyramid, as he unites fans globally to raise funds for those in need.

MUMBAI: David Guetta will be live from the city of lights on New Year’s Eve, bringing some love and light to households worldwide, by playing an...read more

3
BTS vs. Blackpink - Decoding feelings in K-Pop

MUMBAI: Calling all BTS Army and Blinks! Do you know who has more heart in K-pop? Are Boy bands or Girl groups more likely to share their feelings?...read more

4
Exclusive preview DJ Snoopadelic at Tomorrowland New Year's Eve Celebration

MUMBAI: Only 4 days left until it’s New Year’s Eve! Dive into the magical world of Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 with the world premiere of a 5-minute part...read more

5
Bira 91 wraps up the year with its ‘Always Summer’ music video featuring Prateek Kuhad

Bira 91 wraps up the year with its ‘Always Summer’ music video featuring Prateek Kuhad MUMBAI: Bira 91, one of the fastest-growing beer brands in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games